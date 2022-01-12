Condé Nast Partners with Educational Alliance on CondéFuture

Condé Nast has partnered with Educational Alliance to launch CondéFuture, a youth enrichment and mentorship pilot program designed for high school students in New York City.
The project was developed in collaboration with Educational Alliance, a community-based organization working with students from underrepresented communities, and the Global Content Operations team at Condé Nast including Global Head of Creative Operations Mark Lemerise and External Policy Advisor Hildy Kuryk. The New York-based pilot program aims to inspire and nurture a new generation of multimedia artists and create opportunities for them to learn from and be mentored by Condé Nast talent as they take the first steps toward college or careers.
Over the course of the two-year program, 12 high school students will participate in weekly lessons and activities covering photography, fashion styling, creative writing, talent scouting, digital media and more. These lessons are led by Condé Nast's creative and editorial teams and assisted by teaching professionals with experience working alongside community-based organizations and youth development.
Students will apply what they learn by sourcing stories, creating photo and video content, casting mock cover shoots and creating mood boards for styling spreads. The program will culminate in a final project that showcases each student's portfolio.
— WebWireID283825 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.