Kia EV6 and Carnival win prestigious 2021 GOOD DESIGN Awards

Kia has been awarded two prestigious design awards for two of its latest models, with the Kia EV6 electric crossover and fourth-generation Kia Carnival MPV taking top honors in the 'Transportation' category in the annual GOOD DESIGN Awards.

The all-new EV6 is Kia's first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV), and is the first Kia to be based on the brand's new Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), delivering a highly impressive 528km real-world driving range and ultra-fast recharging capabilities.

The EV6's bold conceptual styling incorporates Kia's highly acclaimed new design philosophy 'Opposites United', which takes inspiration from the contrasts found in nature and humanity. Key exterior highlights include sleek daytime running lights that form part of the car's 'Digital Tiger Face', a contemporary and aerodynamic side profile, and a bold crossover-inspired silhouette. The interior benefits from the E-GMP platform, which facilitates a high-tech, spacious and welcoming environment.

The all-new Kia Carnival MPV, penned at Kia's California design studio, wears a bold and boxy appearance that conveys the visual language found on the brand's highly successful line-up of rugged SUVs, including the Telluride, Sorento, and Seltos. Dramatic lines adorn the hood that help to enhance the vehicle's aggressive character, while the well-defined wheelarches provide a sense of volume to the Carnival's side profile. The three-row interior, available in seven- or eight-seat configurations, offers a premium and flexible layout resulting in best-in-class passenger and cargo room.

Karim Habib, Head of Kia Design Center, said: “Securing these GOOD DESIGN awards is an endorsement of the approach we took with the styling of the Kia EV6 and Kia Carnival, and is a tribute to the collaborative efforts of our talented international design team. It truly has been a pivotal year for us; we launched our brand new design philosophy 'Opposites United', the ethos of which is already transforming our cars, and we are determined to ensure Kia keeps challenging the boundaries of automotive design.”

The two accolades are the latest in a string of design awards handed to Kia by the GOOD DESIGN jury in recent years, acknowledging the integrity of the brand's evolving design ethos. Just last year, the panel awarded the third-generation Kia K5 sedan and the fourth-generation Kia Sorento SUV with the same honor. Prior to this, previous iterations of the K5 and Sorento have been awarded GOOD DESIGN awards, alongside models including the Telluride SUV and the Soul crossover.

First held in 1950, GOOD DESIGN is one of the oldest design competitions in the world, organized by Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies. Each year the judging panel select products and industry leaders from over 50 countries that have chartered new directions for 'innovation, sustainability, superior design, and unparalleled function'.

