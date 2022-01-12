Wayne Scott Harral's sci-fi mystery "Moon Luck" will get displayed at the Tucson Festival of Books

The Tucson Festival of Books will return as an in-person event on March 12-13, 2022, at the University of Arizona Mall, Tucson, AZ. So, with the return of the festivities, fairgoers should expect more colorful and exciting events and varied offerings, above all, books. One book that booklovers should not miss at the festival is the sci-fi murder mystery “Moon Luck” (ReadersMagnet; 2021) by Wayne Scott Harral.
Harral's “Moon Luck” will be publicly displayed at the exhibit that ReadersMagnet will put up at the 2022 Tucson Festival of Books.
“Moon Luck” explores the possibility of human habitation on the moon – and the possibility of crime on Earth's only natural satellite. The narrative revolves around the mysterious death of an astronaut and the hunt for the perpetrator. The book posits a question: Is it murder if it happens on the moon?
“Moon Luck” has been well-received for its compelling character and plot development, and the author earns praise for bringing his story to life with detail, emotion, and intelligence. A review by Pacific Book Review says, “The book is brimming with action and adventure. Harral's novel is realistic and well-researched. His love and passion for science shine through on every page.”
Purchase a copy of Wayne Scott Harral's “Moon Luck” today through the RM Bookstore.
Moon Luck
Author | Wayne Scott Harral
Published date | November 18, 2021
Publisher | ReadersMagnet
Book retail price | $18.50
Author Bio
Wayne Scott Harral has been around since 1957. In that time, he has done many things and been to many places. He has a BS and MS in Civil Engineering and an MBA. He has made a career of providing construction management services mostly to the rail industry throughout the U.S. Abroad. He has worked in Qatar, in the Middle East, which was truly an eye-opener to the world. On that note, He has travelled extensively, having visited some 40+ countries. And he is in the Italian Alps every year.
