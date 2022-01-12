Malcom Lee Johnson's history book "Texas Tales & Tall Ships" will be displayed at the Tucson Festival of Books 2022

The Lone Star State has a glorious history. Formerly part of Mexico, Texas was an actual nation, a republic before it became the 28th state in the United States. This and other history facts and stories are shared in the history book “Texas Tales & Tall Ships” (Dorrance; 2021) by Malcom Lee Johnson.



Why read “Texas Tales & Tall Ships”? The author asks, “Have you ever wondered how many 'Republics of Texas' there have been? Have you ever wondered how many artillery pieces Santa Anna actually had at the siege of the Alamo? Have you ever wondered where, when, and by whom the remains of the Alamo Defenders were actually buried?



“Have you ever wondered what role Texas played during World War II? And, were there any casualties? Have you ever wondered where the original capitol of Texas was?”



The answers to these and other jaw-dropping questions are found in two volumes of “Texas Tales & Tall Ships,” which shares all the little stories and facts that history buffs will never learn in school. All information in the book is gleaned from a number of sources, including original letters, original military orders, and various other original documents found within a number of publications and the Texas State Archives.



Malcom Lee Johnson's "Texas Tales & Tall Ships" will be publicly displayed at the exhibit that self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet will put up at the 2022 Tucson Festival of Books on March 12-13, 2022, at the University of Arizona Mall, Tucson, AZ.





Texas Tales & Tall Ships Volume 1 & 2

Author | Malcom Lee Johnson

Published date | July 1, 2021

Publisher | Dorrance

Book retail price | Volume 1: Hardback, $88.00

Volume 2: Hardback, $75.00



Author Bio



Malcom Lee Johnson was born in Midland, Texas in 1940. He grew up in Corpus Christi and attended Corpus Christi College Academy and Del Mar College. In 1960, he joined the Confederate High Command (Civil War Centennial). In 1961, he was employed by Humble Oil Co., and later by Tenneco Oil Co., making lease maps, sub-surface maps, cross-sections, and isopach maps. Also in 1961, he joined the Texas Archeological Society for the next 25 years.



Malcom served in the U.S. Army, Mechanized Infantry (1963-1965). In 1969, he helped found and served as the First President of the Coastal Bend Archeological Society at Corpus Christi. In 1970, he moved to Fredericksburg, Texas, where he joined the Gillespie County Historical Society and served as president and also joined the Fredericksburg Rockhounds, serving several stints as president. In 1970, he became a Charter Member of the South Texas Archeological Association, and served as Vice President and President. In 1978, he joined the Sons of Confederate Veterans.



By 1985, he had become a member of the Sons of the Republic of Texas. Additionally, he became a member of the Sons of the American Revolution in 1988. In 1995, then Texas Governor George W. Bush presented Malcom with a certificate naming him as an Admiral of the Texas Navy. Then he became a member of the Sons of the Republic of Texas, “Colonel-Black Powder Brigade” in 2000. In 2021, he is presently a Life Member and Admiral in the Texas Navy Association.



Johnson is married and they have two children, Christopher Mark and Katherine Ann. He and his wife Ann enjoy historical reenactments and period-correct camping and rendezvous.

