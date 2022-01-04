Chinese Herb Recalled Due to Concerns over Elevated Levels of Lead and Cadmium

In November, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced a company was voluntarily recalling an imported herb from China due to concerns over possible elevated levels of lead and cadmium. The Angelica sinensis, an herb used to make soup and traditional Chinese medicine, was imported by a New York company and distributed to over a dozen states.

According to the recall notice:

The recall was initiated after FDA routine sampling revealed elevated levels of lead and cadmium in the product. Subsequent investigation is underway.

Metals, such as lead and cadmium, are naturally occurring elements. FDA reports that metals can enter the food supply through the air, water, and soil. The levels found in food depend on many factors, including:



The levels of these elements in the air, water, and soil used to grow the crops, which vary depending on factors such as natural geographical differences and past or current contamination



The type of food crop and how much “uptake” there is of specific elements from the environment



Industrial, manufacturing, and agricultural processes



“Fortunately, at the time of the recall notice, there had been no reports of illnesses,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “At EMSL, we help manufacturers, importers, retailers, regulatory agencies, and health advocates from across the United States and Canada test for cadmium, lead, and other regulated elements and compounds. Our state-of-the-art consumer product, food, environmental, and materials testing laboratories are leading providers of these types of tests. Not only do these services protect consumers, they can also be essential for helping companies comply with regulatory requirements and to avoid the high costs so frequently associated with product recalls.”

