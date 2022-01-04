Chinese Herb Recalled Due to Concerns over Elevated Levels of Lead and Cadmium

In November, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced a company was voluntarily recalling an imported herb from China due to concerns over possible elevated levels of lead and cadmium. The Angelica sinensis, an herb used to make soup and traditional Chinese medicine, was imported by a New York company and distributed to over a dozen states.
According to the recall notice:
The recall was initiated after FDA routine sampling revealed elevated levels of lead and cadmium in the product. Subsequent investigation is underway.
Metals, such as lead and cadmium, are naturally occurring elements. FDA reports that metals can enter the food supply through the air, water, and soil. The levels found in food depend on many factors, including:
- The levels of these elements in the air, water, and soil used to grow the crops, which vary depending on factors such as natural geographical differences and past or current contamination
- The type of food crop and how much “uptake” there is of specific elements from the environment
- Industrial, manufacturing, and agricultural processes
“Fortunately, at the time of the recall notice, there had been no reports of illnesses,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “At EMSL, we help manufacturers, importers, retailers, regulatory agencies, and health advocates from across the United States and Canada test for cadmium, lead, and other regulated elements and compounds. Our state-of-the-art consumer product, food, environmental, and materials testing laboratories are leading providers of these types of tests. Not only do these services protect consumers, they can also be essential for helping companies comply with regulatory requirements and to avoid the high costs so frequently associated with product recalls.”
To learn more about consumer product, environmental, and materials testing services provided by EMSL, please visit www.EMSL.com, call (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com .
About EMSL Analytical, Inc.
EMSL Analytical is one of the leading testing laboratories throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC's, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products, and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA-LAP, LLC (AIHA-LAP, LLC EMLAP, AIHA-LAP, LLC IHLAP, AIHA-LAP, LLC ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP, and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.
— WebWireID283451 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.