Thai Union creates i-Tail Americas, Inc. as a new subsidiary

Thai Union Group PCL's subsidiary, i-Tail Corporation PCL, recently set up i-Tail Americas, Inc. in the US with a registered capital of USD 5 million. This newly established company will acquire the shares of US Pet Nutrition, a company that sells and distributes pet food, from Thai Union North America Inc. in the US.

This investment is an important move in Thai Union Group's PetCare business, and follows the launch of i-Tail Corporation PCL last year to better serve the company's fast growing pet food business and lead it's ongoing development and expansion.

“Thai Union's PetCare business has seen strong annual growth over the past few years, especially under the pandemic when people adopted more pets and spent more money taking care of, and feeding, them. The establishment of i-Tail Americas will give us greater flexibility in managing our business as both domestic and global markets are growing strongly,” said Roy Chan, CEO at i-Tail Corporation PCL, “At i-Tail, we are committed to healthy living for all pets, and our Thai Union's Global Innovation Center has been leading the way in Global PetCare Innovation and product development.”

i-Tail Corporation PCL will hold 100 percent of the share in i-Tail Americas, Inc.

About Thai Union

Thai Union Group PCL is the world's seafood leader, bringing high quality, healthy, tasty and innovative seafood products to customers across the world for more than 40 years.

Today, Thai Union is regarded as one of the world's leading seafood producers and is one of the largest producers of shelf-stable tuna products with annual sales exceeding THB 132.4 billion (US$ 4.2 billion) and a global workforce of more than 44,000 people who are dedicated to pioneering sustainable, innovative seafood products.

The company's global brand portfolio includes market-leading international brands such as Chicken of the Sea, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, Mareblu, King Oscar, and Rügen Fisch, Thai-leading brands SEALECT, Fisho, Qfresh, Monori, Bellotta and Marvo, and ingredient and supplement brands UniQ™BONE, UniQ™DHA and ZEAvita.

As a company committed to innovation and globally responsible behavior, Thai Union is proud to be a member of the United Nations Global Compact, and a founding participating company of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF). In 2015, Thai Union introduced its SeaChange® sustainability strategy. Find out more at seachangesustainability.org. Thai Union's on-going work on sustainability issues was recognized when the company was listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the eighth consecutive year in 2021 and ranked number two in the world on the Food Products Industry Index. Thai Union was also named to the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the fifth straight year in 2020.

