OSHA's New Top 10 Citations List and Programs to Prevent Workplace Injuries, Illnesses, Fatalities and Costly Noncompliance Penalties

Each year, thousands of workers die on the job and millions more are injured or develop occupational illnesses. Tragically, as recently as 2019, the Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) reports that 5,333 workers lost their lives.

To protect workers, there are a number of OSHA standards that are enforced by the agency. A list of the 10 most frequently cited safety and health violations is released annually to help build awareness of areas that need to be given more attention. OSHA's preliminary Top 10 Citations list for fiscal year 2021 includes:



Fall Protection - General Requirements (5,295 violations)

Respiratory Protection (2,527 violations)

Ladders (2,026 violations)

Scaffolding (1,948 violations)

Hazard Communication (1,947 violations)

Lockout/Tagout (1,698 violations)

Fall Protection - Training Requirements (1,666 violations)

Personal Protective and Life Saving Equipment – Eye and Face Protection (1,452 violations)

Powered Industrial Trucks (1,420 violations)

Machine Guarding (1,113 violations)



“Employers are responsible for providing safe working conditions for all of their employees,” said Zahid Iqbal, MPH, CIH and Technical Director at Clark Seif Clark (CSC). “Each one of these citations may pose a threat to the health and safety of a worker. They also can be costly penalties for employers. At CSC, our industrial hygiene professionals are dedicated to helping businesses and institutions protect their workforce and comply with OSHA regulations. Many of these citations are due to non-compliance with training requirements. CSC specializes in providing health and safety training for all the aforementioned topics. Our experts are called upon by clients from across the country to identify and mitigate risks to build the most effective occupational health and safety programs possible.”

CSC also recently sponsored an educational video discussing OSHA's Top 10 Citations for 2021 that can be seen at: https://youtu.be/SrG2L8Kmcrs

To learn more about this or other industrial hygiene, occupational, indoor air quality, environmental, health and safety services, please visit www.csceng.com, email csc@csceng.com or call (800) 807-1118.

About Clark Seif Clark

CSC was established in 1989 to help clients in both public and private sectors address indoor air quality, occupational, environmental, and health and safety (EH&S) issues. CSC is a leading provider of these services with multiple offices along the western seaboard and southwest. The company believes in science-based protocols and has a strong background in engineering, making them the preferred environmental consultants to industrial clients, healthcare facilities, architects, schools, builders, contractors, developers and real estate professionals.

