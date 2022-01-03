OSHA's New Top 10 Citations List and Programs to Prevent Workplace Injuries, Illnesses, Fatalities and Costly Noncompliance Penalties

Each year, thousands of workers die on the job and millions more are injured or develop occupational illnesses. Tragically, as recently as 2019, the Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) reports that 5,333 workers lost their lives.
To protect workers, there are a number of OSHA standards that are enforced by the agency. A list of the 10 most frequently cited safety and health violations is released annually to help build awareness of areas that need to be given more attention. OSHA's preliminary Top 10 Citations list for fiscal year 2021 includes:
- Fall Protection - General Requirements (5,295 violations)
- Respiratory Protection (2,527 violations)
- Ladders (2,026 violations)
- Scaffolding (1,948 violations)
- Hazard Communication (1,947 violations)
- Lockout/Tagout (1,698 violations)
- Fall Protection - Training Requirements (1,666 violations)
- Personal Protective and Life Saving Equipment – Eye and Face Protection (1,452 violations)
- Powered Industrial Trucks (1,420 violations)
- Machine Guarding (1,113 violations)
“Employers are responsible for providing safe working conditions for all of their employees,” said Zahid Iqbal, MPH, CIH and Technical Director at Clark Seif Clark (CSC). “Each one of these citations may pose a threat to the health and safety of a worker. They also can be costly penalties for employers. At CSC, our industrial hygiene professionals are dedicated to helping businesses and institutions protect their workforce and comply with OSHA regulations. Many of these citations are due to non-compliance with training requirements. CSC specializes in providing health and safety training for all the aforementioned topics. Our experts are called upon by clients from across the country to identify and mitigate risks to build the most effective occupational health and safety programs possible.”
CSC also recently sponsored an educational video discussing OSHA's Top 10 Citations for 2021 that can be seen at: https://youtu.be/SrG2L8Kmcrs
To learn more about this or other industrial hygiene, occupational, indoor air quality, environmental, health and safety services, please visit www.csceng.com, email csc@csceng.com or call (800) 807-1118.
About Clark Seif Clark
CSC was established in 1989 to help clients in both public and private sectors address indoor air quality, occupational, environmental, and health and safety (EH&S) issues. CSC is a leading provider of these services with multiple offices along the western seaboard and southwest. The company believes in science-based protocols and has a strong background in engineering, making them the preferred environmental consultants to industrial clients, healthcare facilities, architects, schools, builders, contractors, developers and real estate professionals.
— WebWireID283422 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.