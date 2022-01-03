Altair Names CaeTek Channel Partner for the Nordic and Baltic Regions

Altair ALTR, the global leader converging simulation, HPC, and AI, announced today that CaeTek has joined Altair's growing channel partner network. CaeTek will offer its customers in the Nordic and Baltic regions all of Altair's simulation, data analytics, and HPC solutions. With a strong focus on simulation, CaeTek covers the entire range of physics, including structures, multiphysics, thermal and fluid simulation, and more, and provides the best solutions to simulate any physical phenomena that a product design process may require.
CaeTek's mission is to empower all engineering companies to design, innovate, and optimize products and processes. In addition to software solutions, the company will also provide local support and training for Altair simulation solutions, so customers receive the best value for their investment.
“We are very happy that CaeTek has joined our growing network of resellers as we scale accessibility of our solutions around the globe,” said Peter Dobszai, managing director Nordics, Altair. “Despite its youth, the CaeTek team has more than 35 years of experience in product development and, with its local presence in Finland and Denmark, will deliver best in class knowledge and support for customers in the Nordic and Baltic regions.”
“We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Altair. Our customers now have access to high fidelity technology solutions that provide unmatched insights to make faster and more informed decisions,” said Mika Ketola, account manager, CaeTek Oy. “With our dedicated team, we will collaborate closer with our mutual customers and ensure optimal conditions for their business every single day.”
Altair works with a global network of channel and technology partners. To learn more or to become a partner, visit: https://www.altair.com/partners/.
About Altair ALTR
Altair is a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.
— WebWireID283425 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.