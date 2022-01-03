Altair Names CaeTek Channel Partner for the Nordic and Baltic Regions

Altair ALTR, the global leader converging simulation, HPC, and AI, announced today that CaeTek has joined Altair's growing channel partner network. CaeTek will offer its customers in the Nordic and Baltic regions all of Altair's simulation, data analytics, and HPC solutions. With a strong focus on simulation, CaeTek covers the entire range of physics, including structures, multiphysics, thermal and fluid simulation, and more, and provides the best solutions to simulate any physical phenomena that a product design process may require.

CaeTek's mission is to empower all engineering companies to design, innovate, and optimize products and processes. In addition to software solutions, the company will also provide local support and training for Altair simulation solutions, so customers receive the best value for their investment.

“We are very happy that CaeTek has joined our growing network of resellers as we scale accessibility of our solutions around the globe,” said Peter Dobszai, managing director Nordics, Altair. “Despite its youth, the CaeTek team has more than 35 years of experience in product development and, with its local presence in Finland and Denmark, will deliver best in class knowledge and support for customers in the Nordic and Baltic regions.”

“We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Altair. Our customers now have access to high fidelity technology solutions that provide unmatched insights to make faster and more informed decisions,” said Mika Ketola, account manager, CaeTek Oy. “With our dedicated team, we will collaborate closer with our mutual customers and ensure optimal conditions for their business every single day.”

Altair works with a global network of channel and technology partners. To learn more or to become a partner, visit: https://www.altair.com/partners/.

