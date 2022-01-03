"DeltaU" is Now Free on Amazon for 5 Days (until 01/07/2022)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Dan Toogood's new book, “DeltaU: The Change Starts With You.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store until January 7th.
To best serve others and achieve our goals, we must maximize our capacity to do work on our surroundings and influence others. DeltaU is a guide to build yourself up and increase your internal energy. Create a change in you.
Many of us constantly struggle with stagnation without understanding why. DeltaU uses the laws of nature to help explain why we often fail to accomplish our goals. Combining personal stories, modern personal development, and fundamental science, DeltaU provides strategies to overcome the obstacles that stand in the way of success, well-being, and fulfillment.
If you are interested in personal development, DeltaU will offer a unique approach that you have not seen before to transform into a high performing individual that aspires to grow. If you are interested in science, DeltaU will provide you with novel strategies to use that knowledge to better your life. By integrating the world's of personal development and the fundamentals of scientific knowledge, readers will be inspired to grow and excel in these areas
“DeltaU” by Dan Toogood will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (01/03/2022 - 01/07/2022) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09NRZTG41
For More Information:
For questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact us at (626) 765-9750 or email info@bestsellerpublishing.org .
Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become “the hunted” with their best-selling books.
About the Author:
Dan Toogood is a science educator, endurance athlete, and writer from Saskatoon, Canada. He focused most of his teenage life on being a high-performance athlete in track and cross-country. Today, he competes in sprint and Olympic triathlons and road races from 5km to half marathons. After completing a master's degree in protein biochemistry, the focus of his career pursuits shifted away from research and towards educating and assisting students transitioning to university or who were already in their first year of university. Dan is currently a biology instructor at the Health and Sciences Academy at Bishop James Mahoney High School, a one-of-a-kind program in Canada that offers off-campus university courses to high-school seniors. In his classroom, he aims to pass on the growth mindset and share the many lessons he has learned in life to allow students to elevate their standards and then push to reach them.
— WebWireID283394 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.