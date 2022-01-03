"DeltaU" is Now Free on Amazon for 5 Days (until 01/07/2022)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Dan Toogood's new book, “DeltaU: The Change Starts With You.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store until January 7th.

To best serve others and achieve our goals, we must maximize our capacity to do work on our surroundings and influence others. DeltaU is a guide to build yourself up and increase your internal energy. Create a change in you.

Many of us constantly struggle with stagnation without understanding why. DeltaU uses the laws of nature to help explain why we often fail to accomplish our goals. Combining personal stories, modern personal development, and fundamental science, DeltaU provides strategies to overcome the obstacles that stand in the way of success, well-being, and fulfillment.

If you are interested in personal development, DeltaU will offer a unique approach that you have not seen before to transform into a high performing individual that aspires to grow. If you are interested in science, DeltaU will provide you with novel strategies to use that knowledge to better your life. By integrating the world's of personal development and the fundamentals of scientific knowledge, readers will be inspired to grow and excel in these areas

“DeltaU” by Dan Toogood will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (01/03/2022 - 01/07/2022) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09NRZTG41

About the Author:

Dan Toogood is a science educator, endurance athlete, and writer from Saskatoon, Canada. He focused most of his teenage life on being a high-performance athlete in track and cross-country. Today, he competes in sprint and Olympic triathlons and road races from 5km to half marathons. After completing a master's degree in protein biochemistry, the focus of his career pursuits shifted away from research and towards educating and assisting students transitioning to university or who were already in their first year of university. Dan is currently a biology instructor at the Health and Sciences Academy at Bishop James Mahoney High School, a one-of-a-kind program in Canada that offers off-campus university courses to high-school seniors. In his classroom, he aims to pass on the growth mindset and share the many lessons he has learned in life to allow students to elevate their standards and then push to reach them.

