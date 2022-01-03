Film Hatch Media Shows a Silver Lining in a Storm

Film Hatch Media is a well-known production firm that has worked on a variety of projects all around the globe, providing excellent customer service with professionals who are always available to answer their clients' questions. Film Hatch Media has a wide range of resources, including Hollywood-ready screenplays, offering assistance to authors who want to translate their novels into films, trailers, and other forms of media. Out of the Storm by Blessing Bassey is a book well-deserving of their support.

“Out of the Storm” is worth the read for everyone who wants to understand God and why people have to go through the tragedies they experience in their lives. Through the author's narration, the readers are enlightened on the goodness and mercy of God.

Out of the Storm is a book of hope to those who are lost and who have given up on God amidst the pains and sorrows of living.

Blessing Bassey's Out of the Storm is a recollection of inspiring events where the author has thrived under a storm through her faith in God. It is a book for everyone who is looking for guidance.

During unfortunate events, it is inevitable that one doubts God and questions His goodness for allowing him to experience painful events, but the stories in the book will guide readers into understanding what it takes to be a Christian and the God Almighty's role in their lives.

Out of the Storm teaches the readers the true meaning of Christianity. Whether young or old, Out of the Storm will help you navigate the challenges of your life.

“Out of the Storm”

Written by Blessing Bassey

Publisher: Okir Publishing Inc.

Date Published: May 5, 2018

About the Author

Blessing E. Bassey is a believer, a teacher of the word, an intercessor, an anointed child of God who has gone through the test of God to be approved as a true and honest child of God. The central theme of her message is to motive Christians all over the world that scripture is true and irrespective of our situation, life can be fun and better. She has earned degrees in administration, Management Science, and Gerontology, she is the author of “The Apparel of your Destiny”, “The Deborah Generation is Now” and the “Mercy Reign”. She is a Nigerian by birth, a Canadian who resides in New York City, USA. She is born into a Muslim home but with a Christian mother. She is currently a minister in “The Redeemed Christian Church of God” in New York City. She is married to Pastor Peter A. Bassey and they are blessed with three anointed children.

