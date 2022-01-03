"Mastering Your Life Through Self-Coaching" is Now Free on Amazon for 5 Days (until 01/07/2022)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Marc Hildebrand's new book, “Mastering Your Life Through Self-Coaching: The Tactical Guide to Get You to Show Up and Earn the Right to Be a Leader of Leaders.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store until January 7th.

Author Marc Hildebrand says: “You might want to take control of your health, spend more quality time with your family, and develop your leadership skills so you can confidently help others, but you're unsure how to do that with all the stress from your career and the demand on your time. You might feel like you're constantly stuck in your head, beating yourself up or feeling like an imposter, which causes you to feel overwhelmed and lack self-confidence. Or maybe you want to be an exceptional leader at both work and home so you can make the kind of impact you really want to make. If so, you sound very much like I did. I wanted to not only feel successful, I wanted to be significant. Not just at work or home, but both. “Create a legacy” sort of thing… But I was messing it all up. Sound like you too?”

He continues: “If so, chances are you're asking yourself if that's even possible for you. I want you to know this is not the way it needs to be, and it is possible for you. This book was created after helping thousands of others in our crazy career turn it around, just like it helped me. Discover the framework we used to get into incredible shape, connect better with our family, develop our leadership, and manage our time without taking away from the other important areas of our lives. Dive in, it's time for you to get some help and become a MASTER at self-coaching too.”

“Mastering Your Life Through Self-Coaching” by Marc Hildebrand will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (01/03/2022 - 01/07/2022) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09NWK7X6K

About the Author:

Marc Hildebrand is a husband, father, Certified PUSH + LIFE Coach Instructor, and current Law Enforcement Officer of 19 years who struggled through self sabotage for decades. After discovering what was truly holding him back, he was able to take his life back by navigating a 100 pound weight loss journey, creating better connection with his wife and kids, and showing up as a more confident LEADER in all areas of his life. He now coaches other LEADERS how to MASTER their mindset and actions, so they can reach their full potential in every area of their life.

