Film Hatch Media Uncovers an Astonishing Tale of a Powerful Woman in History

“Quoting Matilda: The Words and History of a Forgotten Suffragist” is a story of Matilda Joslyn Gage - an important figure in the rise of women's societal power. Matilda is a notable figure involved in the movement on women's suffrage back in the mid to late 1800s. The book explores this amazing woman and how she stood her ground amidst the pressure of her age.

Gage contributed over 40 years of her work as part of a triumvirate with Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton. They co-wrote the first three volumes of the History of Woman Suffrage. Matilda stood by Anthony during her trial and wrote many speeches for her. She ran a newspaper, wrote many articles, Woman as an Inventor and her magnum opus, Woman, Church, and State.

Besides being a strong advocate for the separation of Church and State, she advocated for the rights of Native Americans and enslaved persons. Her home was a station on the Underground Railroad. Besides being a strong abolitionist, she held many high positions in the National Woman Suffrage Association. She co-authored the Declaration of Rights for Women in 1876, which was presented at the Independence Day ceremonies in Philadelphia.

Her son-in-law, L. Frank Baum, incorporated her ideas into his fourteen Oz books. This collection of quotes organized by subject (Tactics, Slavery, Religion, and 17 more) is enhanced by photos, biography, and history.

The courage and the strength to attain her greatest ambitions in life will surely fascinate every reader brave enough to read this. Susan Savion's recently updated book is an honest recollection of a voice far beyond her era. This is to honor a sensational woman who should be celebrated.



“Quoting Matilda: The Words and History of a Forgotten Suffragist”

Written by Susan Savion

Publisher: Susan Savion

Date Re-Published: October 2021

Payback: $12



About the Author

Susan Savion was born and raised on a farm in southern Illinois. She has spent most of her career as a teacher. Her teaching experience includes rural, small town, and innercity schools, as well as college classes. She also teaches Goddess classes and other fascinating topics at OASIS, programs for seniors over 50. Many trips to many lands, including participation in several Sierra Club Service Projects, have enriched her life. For ten years she also coached and judged gymnastics meets. She is president emeritus of a unique group, Women Transcending Boundaries (an egalitarian community of women from many faith groups and cultural traditions who seek to nurture mutual respect and understanding) and volunteers with an Interfaith Sanctuary Coalition, immigrant advocacy, farmworkers, and involvement in many environmental groups and activities. Susan has published poems and has authored four middle-grade teacher resource books: Quotes to Start the Day, Quotes That Bring History to Life, Quotes to Stretch Your Brain, and Quotes to Spark Discussion. This inspired her to write a book consisting of quotes from women. But she soon realized that Matilda Joslyn Gage deserved a book of her own! Check out her blogs on her “The Matilda Effect” Facebook page.

