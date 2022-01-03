Alstom to provide full maintenance services for Bucharest metro fleet for the next 15 years

Alstom and Metrorex, Bucharest's metro network operator, have signed a contract for maintenance services for a period of 15 years, following the conclusion of a public tender. The total value of the contract of €500 million, is based on an estimated number of kilometres covered by trains in circulation. The services cover preventive and corrective maintenance as well as overhauls for a total fleet of 82 trains at contract signature.

“With this new long-term contract, Alstom will be providing maintenance services to the Bucharest metro for the next 15 years. This latest contract with Metrorex is a proof of our customer's confidence in our services and we are proud to have been selected as a long-term service partner. Today, Alstom has more than 50 maintenance contracts worldwide with a duration of 20 years or beyond, covering more than 35,000 vehicles. We are committed to deliver maintenance services at the highest standards to provide passengers with safe, reliable and comfortable journeys,” said Gian Luca Erbacci, Alstom Europe Region President.

Alstom has been providing uninterrupted maintenance services for the Metrorex rolling stock since 2004, overhauling both the new and the old fleets. The company has performed over 60 different types of refurbishments throughout the trains lifespan, improving both their performance and passenger comfort. The 82 trains totalling 492 cars have run on average a total distance of 8.5 million km on an annual basis. Over 350 people work to perform the maintenance activities.

Following the delivery of the new trains for Metro Line 5 as a result of a tender awarded last year, the fleet will be supplemented with at least 13 new Alstom Metropolis trains starting 2023, and the maintenance contract will be extended to this additional fleet, with additional jobs to be created.

Alstom is a global leader in maintenance services, with approximately 15,000 Alstom employees working in maintenance operations, in more than 40 countries.

82 trains for preventive and corrective maintenance as well as overhauls

€500 M contract value estimation

15 years of maintenance services for the Bucharest metro

Alstom has been active in Romania for almost 30 years and is a market leader in railway electrification and signalling solutions. The company is responsible for implementing signalling or electrification solutions on more than 75% of the northern branch of the Rhine-Danube railway corridor in Romania. The first CBTC urban signalling solution in the country is under implementation by Alstom on Bucharest Metro Line 5. In December 2020, Alstom signed a contract for 13 metro trains, with the option of another 17, for the same Line 5.

