Sales results France 2021 - Dacia leader in sales to private customers





DUAL LEADERSHIP IN THE SALES TO PRIVATE CUSTOMERS CHANNEL



The Dacia brand continues to grow in France, as demonstrated by its leading position in the sales to private customers market.



In 2021, Dacia recorded 126,404 PC + LCV registrations (+28.5% compared with 2020), in a market down 22.4% compared with 2019, still impacted by the semiconductor crisis and the health constraints still present.



Marketed in January 2021, the third generation of Sandero and Sandero Stepway reached 73,740 registrations, strengthening its position as the best-selling model in the private market for the sixth consecutive year.



In 2021, Spring recorded more than 14,000 orders in France. The first customers have enthusiastically visited the Dacia network to take possession of their electric vehicle since last October (11,386 registrations).



With 36,214 vehicles equipped with an ECO-G engine (dual-fuel petrol and LPG), Dacia accounts for more than three out of every four sales in a fast-growing LPG market in France (+180% compared with 2020).



Dacia is extending its product offering, with the commercial launch of All-New Jogger, a family vehicle offering up to seven seats, which is scheduled for sale at the end of the first quarter of 2022.



Impacted by the health crisis and the semiconductor crisis, the PC + LCV market in France has not regained its 20191 pace, and recorded a decline of 22.4% compared to this reference year. The market recorded a slight growth of +1.9% compared to 2020.

In this context, Dacia occupies for the first time in its history the number 1 position in the market for sales of passenger vehicles to private customers, with 105,913 registrations. The brand accounts for 14.5% of this market, registering an increase of + 3.9 points compared to 2020. Dacia ends its year 2021 with a historically high backlog of orders, which has more than doubled in France compared to 2020..

The renewal of the third generation Sandero is a success, with 73,740 registrations achieved in 2021. The vehicle confirmed its number one position in sales to private customers for the sixth consecutive year, with 66,509 registrations in this channel. Sandero benefits from a high sales mix, with more than 65% of Stepway versions.

Supported by the launch of a new phase last September, Duster finished in the Top 10 for passenger cars and climbed to third place among the best-selling SUVs in France to private customers, with 31,058 registrations. The new EDC automatic gearbox offering combined with the TCe 150 represents 20% of the sales mix.

SPRING MAKES A BREAKTHROUGH IN THE ELECTRIC VEHICLE MARKET

Another important event for the brand in 2021 was the commercial launch of Spring, an urban vehicle with the look of an SUV, 100% electric and accessible to as many people as possible. Since October, the first customers have been enthusiastically visiting the Dacia network to take possession of the Spring, that they pre-ordered between March and June 2021. In 2021, more than 14,000 orders for Spring were recorded in France, including 11,386 registrations. Spring is above all a conquest vehicle in France, with eight out of ten customers buying a Dacia vehicle for the first time. In addition to this excellent commercial reception, Spring has just been voted "Best Buy Car of Europe 2022" by the AUTOBEST jury from 32 European countries.

DACIA, THE LPG MARKET LEADER

Ecological, economical, practical and smart, Dacia's ECO-G engines have met with great success. With almost 29% of its sales made on dual-fuel petrol/LPG, Dacia accounts for 78% of the LPG market in France, a segment that is growing strongly (+180% compared to 2020).

''Despite a difficult context, Dacia continues to make strong progress in France, driven by the DNA of our brand, the dynamism of our network and the appeal of our range of vehicles, which has been renewed in 2021. Dacia turned in a remarkable performance, with the brand leading the market in sales to private customers, Sandero taking first place in the same market, and Spring getting off to an excellent start, giving many French people access to electric vehicles.

I am confident that Dacia will maintain the same commercial momentum in 2022. Our range will be enhanced by the All-New Jogger. And we have a large backlog of orders, which we hope to be able to deliver as soon as the semiconductor crisis begins to subside. Finally, we are in the process of changing our brand image. Our new emblem and new visual identity, already visible in our digital and in our communication, will be gradually arrive in our network in 2022, to make the brand even cooler. » Thomas Dubruel, Senior Vice President, Market Area France, Dacia Brand

1 reference year, as it was the last year with business activity undisturbed by the health crisis

About Dacia

Born in 1968 then launched from 2004 all across Europe and Mediterranean countries, Dacia has always offered the best value for money cars, by constantly redefining the essentials. As a game-changer, Dacia proposes simple, multi-purpose, reliable cars in tune with its customers lifestyles.

Dacia models became a reference on the market: Logan, the brand-new car at the price of a used one; Sandero, the most sold car to European private customers; Duster, the most affordable SUV; Spring, the champion of the accessible electric mobility in Europe.

Dacia is a Renault Group brand, present in 44 countries. Since 2004, Dacia has sold more than 7 million vehicles.

