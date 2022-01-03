BOSS announces long-term partnership and capsule collection with tennis superstar Matteo Berrettini

BOSS is proud to announce a long-term partnership and the launch of a standalone capsule collection, co-created by Italian professional tennis player, Matteo Berrettini.

The multi-year deal will see BOSS and Matteo Berrettini become official partners, with Berrettini being introduced as a Global Brand Ambassador for BOSS, on and off the court. He will also appear in BOSS global campaigns starting Spring/Summer 2022.

Alongside Berrettini's role as an ambassador for BOSS, the BOSS x MATTEO BERRETTINI collection will be introduced for summer 2022, with the line encompassing both bold active designs as well as off-court essentials. Championing sleek style and streamlined silhouettes, a modern polo and innovative shorts with stretch form the foundations for ultimate performance. They are branded with the new brand logo and crisp colors adding signature BOSS touches. A cap, wristband and more sustainable socks complete this dynamic look. Take the collection off-court, for whatever the day holds, with a contemporary T-shirt, and pair it with a new hoodie and casual pants – both with extra stretch – for an easy-going, laid-back look. A percentage of all sales will be donated to Berrettini's soon-to-be launched charity, supporting underprivileged children in Italy.

“I have always been a fan of BOSS and it's an honour to collaborate with such a powerhouse fashion brand – one that is at the top of its game when it comes to style and technical expertise. I'm particularly proud to have the opportunity to give back to the Italian community with each sale from our capsule collection supporting underprivileged children in Italy. I can't wait to make a positive impact through our partnership,” says Berrettini.

“Matteo Berrettini is a great personality on and off court and we are more than excited to collaborate with him in the upcoming years. His spirit and attitude, which make him more than just one of the best tennis players in the world are incredibly impressive. Matteo incorporates what a boss stands for today: showing a strong will, making the right decisions and inspiring people all around the world. Therefore, Matteo is not only a role model but also a perfect fit for BOSS,” says Daniel Grieder, CEO of HUGO BOSS AG.

BOSS x MATTEO BERRETTINI will be available online and in selected stores from January 17, 2022.

About Matteo Berrettini:

Matteo Berrettini has climbed the ranks of professional men's tennis on the global stage. At only 25 years of age, he has more than 100 tour-level match wins, as well as 5 ATP Tour singles titles. He is the only Italian player ever to reach the final of The Championships, Wimbledon. Nicknamed 'The Hammer', the explosive yet humble Berrettini brings a unique skill and flair to the game of tennis.

About BOSS and HUGO BOSS:

BOSS is known worldwide for its tailoring DNA - but along with this signature product category, BOSS has expanded beyond the confines of tailoring to offer a complete range of casualwear, bodywear, accessories, and athleisure that form a 24/7 wardrobe for the change-makers of today, in every role they play. The product range includes licensed products such as fragrances, eyewear, watches, and kidswear. Customers can experience the world of BOSS in over 400 own stores worldwide and on boss.com. BOSS is the core brand of HUGO BOSS, one of the leading companies positioned in the premium segment of the global apparel market. With its two brands, BOSS and HUGO, the group offers collections in 127 countries at around 7,350 points of sale and online in 47 countries via hugoboss.com. With approximately 13,800 employees worldwide, the company, based in Metzingen (Germany), posted sales of EUR 2.9 billion in the fiscal year 2019.

