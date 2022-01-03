Tech Mahindra achieves Data Analytics Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services & solutions, has announced today that it has achieved the Data Analytics specialization certification in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, thereby solidifying its expertise within the data analytics space. This is the fourth recognition for Tech Mahindra's partnership with Google Cloud. As a premier partner for Google Cloud, Tech Mahindra has been at the forefront of enabling cloud adoption for enterprises globally.

Suri Chawla, Global Head, Cloud.NXT, Tech Mahindra said, “At Tech Mahindra, we are committed towards continuously developing our ability to bring the latest state of the art technology to our customers and enhance business value across various industries by leveraging Google Cloud. We are uniquely positioned to leverage Google Cloud Edge technology, 5G, and securely manage network centric solutions with Google Cloud Anthos for our clients. Being accredited with Data Analytics Specialization is yet another testament to our commitment towards the same.”

Derrick Thompson, Global Head of Partner Differentiation, Google Cloud said, “We're thrilled that Tech Mahindra has achieved the Data Analytics Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. This specialization shows Tech Mahindra's continued commitment to providing customers with the expertise and solutions they need to get the most out of their cloud investments.”

Tech Mahindra is a Google Cloud Partner with over 1000 trained resources. The company is slated to triple their Google Cloud workforce by 2023 to help customers enable digital transformation by leveraging Google Cloud with a focus on Anthos, IOT, AI/ML and digital workspaces. It has built a dedicated Google Cloud practice which includes consulting services for assessing the migration of workloads (including SAP) to Google Cloud; Managed services for providing ongoing services and domain solutions based on next-gen technologies like IOT, Analytics and AI/ML. Tech Mahindra is also a Strategic GSI partner for Google Cloud across North America, EMEA and APAC regions.

Tech Mahindra believes in DigitALL philosophy for comprehensive Business Transformation. Digital technologies catalyse the transformations – they humanize businesses by helping them think, sense, connect, communicate, secure and act better than before. As part of NXT.NOWTM framework, which aims to enhance 'Human Centric Experience', Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates and society to Rise. We are a USD 5.2 billion organisation with 121,900+ professionals across 90 countries, helping 997 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies, including 5G, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end to end digital transformation for global customers. Tech Mahindra is one of the fastest-growing brands and amongst the top 15 IT service providers globally. Tech Mahindra has consistently emerged as a leader in sustainability and is recognised amongst the '2021 Global 100 Most sustainable corporations in the World' by Corporate Knights. With the NXT.NOW framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance 'Human Centric Experience' for our ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies from a robust portfolio of companies. We aim at delivering tomorrow's experiences today and believe that the 'Future is Now'.

We are part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

Connect with us on www.techmahindra.com || Our Social Media Channels

Facebook

Twitter

Linkedin

Youtube

— WebWireID283403 —