Credit Suisse Group AG announces completion of its 2021 share buyback program

On December 30, 2021, Credit Suisse Group AG (Credit Suisse) completed its 2021 share buyback program (Share Repurchase Program) which commenced on January 12, 2021 and was suspended in the first quarter of 2021.

Under the Share Repurchase Program, Credit Suisse has repurchased 25,087,000 of its shares on a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange for a total of CHF 305,193,092 at an average purchase price per share of CHF 12.165.

Detailed information on the share buyback can be found in the buyback notices that are available on the Share capital & statistics webpage.

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse is one of the world's leading financial services providers. Our strategy builds on Credit Suisse's core strengths: its position as a leading wealth manager, its specialist investment banking capabilities and its strong presence in our home market of Switzerland. We seek to follow a balanced approach to wealth management, aiming to capitalize on both the large pool of wealth within mature markets as well as the significant growth in wealth in Asia Pacific and other emerging markets, while also serving key developed markets with an emphasis on Switzerland. Credit Suisse employs approximately 49,950 people. The registered shares (CSGN) of Credit Suisse Group AG, are listed in Switzerland and, in the form of American Depositary Shares (CS), in New York. Further information about Credit Suisse can be found at www.credit-suisse.com.

