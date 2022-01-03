Respiratory Protection is the Second Most Cited OSHA Violation for Fiscal Year 2021

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recently released its preliminary list of the 10 most frequently cited safety and health violations for the 2021 fiscal year. Respiratory protection made the top 10 list yet again, moving to second place for 2021. In 2020 it was in third place and was the fifth most frequently cited violation in 2019.

In numerous industries there are airborne hazards workers can be exposed to that may cause cancer, lung impairment, allergies, asthma, and other diseases. In extreme circumstances, exposure to some substances can lead to death.

“Respiratory protection, especially over the past two years of the COVID pandemic, has been crucial for safeguarding countless workers,” said Jody Thomason, Vice President of Products/Corporate Purchasing for EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Even without the pandemic, millions of workers across the United States are required to wear respirators to protect against exposure to harmful substances. Compliance with OSHA's Respiratory Protection Standard applies to all occupational airborne exposures to contaminated air where employees are exposed to a hazardous level of an airborne contaminant; required by the employer to wear respirators; or permitted to wear respirators.”

Approved respirators can protect workers in two ways. First, by the removal of contaminants from the air. This includes particulate respirators which filter out airborne particles and air-purifying respirators with cartridges or canisters that filter out chemicals and gases. The second category of respirators supplies clean respirable air from another source. These include airline respirators which use compressed air from a remote source and self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA). Complying with the Respiratory Protection Standard not only safeguards workers, it is also essential for avoiding costly noncompliance penalties.

To highlight the importance of respiratory protection and other common health and safety issues faced by workers, EMSL recently sponsored an educational video detailing OSHA's top 10 citations for 2021. It can be seen at: https://youtu.be/SrG2L8Kmcrs

