Jason Simon offers tips on how to market an eCommerce startup

These days, there are many ways to promote your eCommerce startup, but when there's a funding crunch and every resource counts, you better be careful with every step you take. Jason Simon, an eCommerce expert, provides some quick digital marketing tips for this space, as well as suggesting different tricks and tactics for your strategies that should help you promote yourself.



Talking about digital marketing is a very broad topic that involves different activities and areas of expertise such as social media, blogging, digital media, emailing campaigns, SEO and SEM strategies, to name a few. “Sometimes we tend to confuse some concepts such as advertising which is an important part of marketing because it helps us to establish through which media we can make ourselves known as a company or business, another concept is sales, which in principle can occur without marketing but working together with well-executed digital marketing strategies would result in profits for the company with a higher return on investment” explains Simon.



It helps to use your Facebook profile as a tool for promoting your eCommerce startup. Don't sell the products directly. Instead, sell your customer experience, testimonials, and what you and the company are doing.



Simon further suggests that increasing likes on social media is not that important as it just results in wasted time and money. Organic reach is at an all-time low. “Yes, you might expect most of your customers to come from Facebook, but it simply doesn't make sense to spend money on Facebook likes. For example, fewer likes and more visits on a website will lead to more conversions, focus on increasing the audience to your eCommerce website,” Simon suggests.



The right way to promote posts, instead of using the “boost” feature, is to go to your ad manager and target as broadly as you can. Make sure you choose the corresponding categories - interests, demographics and behavior - that fits your target audience in mind.



Try not to use Twitter to simply promote; use it to find customers. There is one tool on Twitter that most people don't use and that is advanced search. Use it to find customers looking for products and tweet them in the most personalized way possible. Many companies already do the same.



Instagram cannot be left behind and should have an important space for planning and strategies. It is no secret that images speak for a thousand words and this platform is special for that. Upload photos of the products and customers one by one. Add all the hashtags that relate to your product. Little by little, people will discover you.



Writing about your startup and sharing your expertise has now become a subtle way to get your startup out to your audience. Stories about your path, how you got to where you are, experiences and more talking about your business can win you associations, fans, and customers.



“Having a website is vital to position your startup since you will be able to show your products and services in a broader, more explicit, and proper way,” says Simon. “To do this, it is vital that you analyze from the appropriate design, messages to communicate, as well as having a practical system that allows you to edit and upload content of interest to your audience.”



Digital marketing helps to orient companies towards a target audience. Today you can not remain oblivious to the market; marketers must be able to understand what the market or market environment is known as macro environment says. In other words, digital marketing is an exchange in the process of planning and executing the development of a product and service involving elements such as the market, needs, desires and customer demands, the value of products and services, quality, satisfaction, and the exchange of transactions and business relationships.



About Jason Simon

Jason Simon is a FinTech and digital payments expert who became involved in cryptocurrencies when they were first introduced. He enthusiastically follows what is happening in the evolving world of finance, excited about the prospects digital currencies offer global consumerism. When he's not involved in helping advance the digital payments space, he enjoys spending time with his family and improving his community.



