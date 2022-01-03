From Glowing Tires to Cigarette Umbrellas, Springbok Casino Looks at Crazy Inventions That Never Took Off

From phones to flushing toilets to the Kreepy Krauly (perhaps South Africa's greatest invention) creative minds have invented some amazing devices. But sometimes what sounds like a great idea can turn out to be completely useless. This month Springbok Casino looks at ten inventions that may very well have saved lives or made life more convenient or fun -- but just didn't catch on with the public and are long forgotten.
In the 50s, Goodyear developed a synthetic rubber called Neothane. Brightly lit by lights in the wheel rims, tires made of it glowed. Although this sounds like a cool idea Goodyear eventually gave up on them.
In 1939, Hugo Gernsback invented “teleyeglasses” -- a small TV for each eye. People weren't keen on having little TVs on their faces.
One of the sillier inventions on the list is the Cigarette Umbrella -- a cigarette holder with a small umbrella over it. The smoker could be drenched but the cigarette stayed dry. To no one's surprise, it never took off.
Other ill-fated inventions on Springbok's feature page are the Highway WiFi (an under-dash record player in 1956 Chrysler automobiles), the Cyclomer (an amphibious bicycle) and Spray On Hair for bald men.
All Ten Inventions That Never Took Off are found at https://www.springbokcasino.co.za/inventions-that-never-took-off.
JANUARY FREE SPINS
25 Free Spins on Legend of Helios
Coupon Code: INVENT
Available until January 31, 2022
Springbok Casino has hundreds of slots and table games from Realtime Gaming. Games are played in Rands and customer service is available in either English or Afrikaans.
View or download video version of this casino news story
— WebWireID283348 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.