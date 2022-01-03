Jackpot Capital Giving Everyone 25 Free Spins on RTG's New Hyper Wins Three-Reel

Realtime Gaming's new Hyper Wins, a very high volatility three-reel, is coming to Jackpot Capital Casino on Wednesday. The casino is giving all active players 25 free spins until March 5th. Players can win up to $180 with their spins. A match bonus that includes another 33 free spins is also available.
“Very high volatility games aren't for the faint of heart!” noted Jackpot Capital manager Oliver Smith. “They don't pay out as often as low volatility games, but when they do it's amazing!”
Hyper Wins scatter is a Star that can trigger up to 200 free spins. During free spins, symbols transform into wild Moons before pays are awarded and all prizes are doubled.
Three matching symbols on the middle row start the Hyper Prize feature -- a bonus game where players pick symbols to win instant prizes of up to 1000X their bet. All wins except Hyper Prize Feature prizes are doubled during free games and extra Moons are added to the reels. The feature can be retriggered.
The Lucky Feature can begin after any spin and randomly award either the Free Games Feature or the Hyper Prize Feature.
HYPER WINS INTRODUCTORY BONUS OFFERS
Available until March 5, 2022
25 Free Spins on Hyper Wins
Available to all players that have made a deposit in previous 30 days
Coupon code: HYPER-FREE
Players can win up to $180 during free spins.
130% Deposit Bonus -- up to $1300
Includes 33 free spins on Hyper Wins
Bonus code: TWISTER-WILDS
Min. deposit $25
Wagering requirement: 30X.
The new Hyper Wins will be available in Jackpot Capital's download casino, instant play online casino and mobile casino for smartphones and tablets beginning January 5, 2022.
View or download video version of this story.
— WebWireID283347 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.