Juicy Stakes Slot Tournament Features 3 New Games from Betsoft and a Classic Player Favorite

Juicy Stakes Casino is starting the New Year with a $2000 Slot Tournament. January 3-10, players will automatically earn slot tournament points when they play 88 Frenzy Fortune, Stay Frosty, Stampede and Jungle Stripes -- all found under the Betsoft tab in the Casino Games section. At the end of the week-long competition, 16 players with the most tournament points will win prize money. First prize is $400.
88 Fortune Frenzy is a blazing hot new 3-reel from Betsoft. With the majesty of space in the background and a cool retro electronica theme, 88 Frenzy Fortune can rack up wins with one of three bonus features possible on every winning spin. Players can win an up to 8X win multiplier, an instant 8x or 18x boost to their wager, or a free re-spin with multipliers.
Stay Frosty is a 5-reel, 100 payline video slot with innovative Sticky Wilds that stay sticky for 2 spins when part of a winning combination. The Snowman symbol is Wild and can expand to cover an entire reel.
Stampede features the majestic elephants of the sun-drenched African savannah. This longtime player favorite pays out for all combinations of contiguous symbols so there are 1024 ways to win. Scatters trigger up to 20 free spins. Wilds during free spins can multiply wins up to 3X.
In Jungle Stripes, a majestic Jungle King Tiger is a Sticky Expanding Wild. When it's part of a winning combination, it locks in place and triggers a re-spin. At night glowing lotus flowers and fluorescent mushrooms grow from crystal rocks -- and three Moonglow scatter symbols trigger ten free spins.
Juicy Stakes is continually adding new games to its huge collection of slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch.
