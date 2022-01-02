Exotic New Thai Blossoms with Sticky Stacking Wilds Now in Casino Games Section at Everygame Poker

Betsoft's new Thai Blossoms is the Slot of the Month for January in the Everygame Poker's Casino Games section. Players can get up to 100 free spins on the exotic new game until January 31st. Also this week, Blackjack winners can win up to $500 bonuses.
“Brrrrrr. Winter can be so cold and dark,” said Juicy Stakes' casino manager. “What a perfect time for a tropical fruits game!”
Thai Blossoms is a 5-reel, 100 payline video slot with Sticky Stacking Wilds. Mangos, Durian and Lichee Nuts spin against a backdrop of lush tropical Asian farmland. The Wild is a breathtaking pink Lotus Blossom that can stay sticky for two spins. The Grand Elephant, lord of the fragrant jungle, is the Scatter. He trumpets in triumph when three or more appear, and awards up to 20 free spins and an instant Scatter pay up to $100.
Until January 31st, players can get free spins on Thai Blossoms when they deposit as little as $25. They can win up to $250 during their free spins.
100 FREE SPINS ON THE SLOT OF THE MONTH: THAI BLOSSOMS
January 1-31, 2022
30 Free Spins with min. $25 deposit
Coupon code: THAI01
60 Free Spins with min. $50 deposit
Coupon code: THAI02
80 Free Spins with min. $75 deposit
Coupon code: THAI03
100 Free Spins with min. $100 deposit
Coupon code: THAI04
Wagering requirement: 30X. Max cash-out: $250.
$2000 BLACKJACK JACKPOT
January 3-9, Blackjack players that hit Suited Blackjacks, or a Small Suite or Big Suite 21 can win bonus prizes up to $500 . They can win Blackjack Jackpot bonuses playing Blackjack 21, Double Draw and Perfect Pair, all found under the Tangente tab in the Casino section of the site.
Everygame Poker offers casino games from Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch in its Casino Games section and hosts busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network.
View or download video version of this story.
