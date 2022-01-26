Idorsia expands its commercialization partnership with Syneos Health for daridorexant in Europe and Canada

Idorsia to capitalize upon the unique opportunity to transform the insomnia treatment paradigm, notably in Europe where daridorexant would be the first dual orexin receptor antagonist made available to patients with insomnia

Collaboration with Syneos Health to effectively reach the primary care market in Europe and Canada

Allschwil, Switzerland & Morrisville, N.C. – January 26, 2022

Idorsia Ltd IDIA, a leading Swiss biopharmaceutical company, and Syneos Health® SYNH, the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced the extension of an existing collaboration to commercialize daridorexant, a novel dual orexin receptor antagonist for the treatment of insomnia across Europe and Canada.

Simon Jose, Chief Commercial Officer of Idorsia, commented:

"Daridorexant represents a significant advance in the treatment of insomnia, and it is now our job to transform and modernize insomnia treatment, notably in Europe where it would be the first dual orexin receptor antagonist available to patients. While we are building the core capabilities needed for a successful launch ourselves, the extension of our existing relationship with Syneos Health will allow us to create a best-in-class sales organization to effectively reach the primary care market in Europe and Canada. I'm sure our collective expertise will result in a growth trajectory that reflects the outstanding opportunity we see with the launch of daridorexant."

Michelle Keefe, President, Medical Affairs & Commercial, for Syneos Health commented:

"We're excited to deploy our best-in-class field sales teams across multiple markets to work with Idorsia on the launch of daridorexant beyond the US. Our commercialization expertise, paired with deep in-market knowledge, will help maximize value and patient reach across Europe and Canada."

Syneos Health was initially selected as Idorsia's commercial sales force partner in August 2020 to effectively reach the US primary care market. To support the potential launch in Europe and Canada, Idorsia is accessing a robust customer-facing field sales expertise, and operational and launch experience across Europe and Canada to help bring daridorexant to patients suffering from insomnia and in need of a new and innovative therapeutic solution.

Jean-Yves Chatelan, President of Idorsia's EUCAN Region concluded:

"We have made significant progress in the past 12 months in establishing our Europe and Canada region. In September, we opened affiliates in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK, each headed by talented and experienced leaders who have a passion for science and patient care. This has been rapidly followed by the expansion of the innovative collaboration with Syneos Health. It puts us well on track for bringing this first-in-class sleep medication to patients in Europe later this year following anticipated approval in the second quarter of 2022."

Christian Tucat, President, Syneos One added:

"We're pleased to have extended our current relationship with Idorsia to commercialize daridorexant in Europe and Canada. By leveraging our deep commercialization expertise and deployment solutions capabilities, we're able to better support Idorsia in these new markets. This work is a strong example of what can be achieved when organizations collaborate and bring together their expertise to commercialize a new therapy."

Notes to the editor

About Insomnia

Insomnia is defined as a combination of difficulty obtaining sufficient sleep and dissatisfaction with sleep combined with a significant negative impact on daytime functioning. Chronic insomnia is defined as difficulty initiating and/or maintaining sleep on at least three nights per week for at least three months, despite adequate opportunity to sleep.

Insomnia is a condition of overactive brain activity during sleep, and studies have shown that areas of the brain associated with wakefulness remain more active during sleep in patients with insomnia.

Insomnia is a persistent condition that impacts the ability to fall or stay asleep at night that can result in significant distress or impairment in social occupational, educational, academic, behavioral or other important areas of functioning. In the long-term, insomnia is associated with an increased risk of numerous serious health conditions, such as psychiatric disorders, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, substance abuse and dementia.

The goals of managing insomnia are to improve sleep quality and quantity, as well as daytime functioning. Current recommended treatment of insomnia includes sleep hygiene recommendations, cognitive behavioral therapy, and pharmacotherapy.

