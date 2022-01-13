Klövern notes that its parent company Corem has announced results from tender offer for Klövern's outstanding 2018/2022 SEK bonds

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT. THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS (IN PARTICULAR, THE UNITED STATES AND THE UNITED KINGDOM) MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW.
Klövern AB (publ) ("Klövern") notes that its parent company Corem Property Group AB (publ) ("Corem") has announced the results of the tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to the holders of Klövern's outstanding senior unsecured floating rate bonds maturing on 4 April 2022 with ISIN SE0011063163 and outstanding amount of SEK 2,350,000,000 (the "Bonds"). The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 CET on 13 January 2022. The Tender Offer has been accepted by holders of Bonds representing a total nominal amount of SEK 1,897,900,000.
Corem will complete the Tender Offer and accepts all tendered Bonds for purchase. The price for the Bonds in the Tender Offer amounts to 100.20 per cent of the nominal amount. Corem will also pay accrued and unpaid interest from, but excluding, the previous interest payment date until, and including, the settlement date. Settlement for the Tender Offer is expected to occur on 21 January 2022.
Settlement of the Tender Offer will occur as a secondary trade via Nordea Bank Abp and Swedbank AB (publ) (the "Dealer Managers"). All bondholders participating in the Tender Offer should coordinate the trade bookings with their local sales representative immediately.
Information about the Tender Offer may be obtained from the Dealer Managers.
Dealer Managers
Nordea Bank Abp: +45 6136 0379, NordeaLiabilityManagement@nordea.com
Swedbank AB (publ): +46 (0)8 700 90 22, Syndicate@swedbank.se
Klövern AB (publ)
For additional information, please contact:
Jens Andersson, Head of Finance, +46 76 855 67 02, jens.andersson@corem.se
Eva Landén, CEO, +46 8 503 853 33, eva.landen@corem.se
Klövern AB (publ). Phone: +46 10 482 70 00. Email: info@klovern.se.
This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.
Attachment
- 220113 Klövern notes that its parent company Corem has announced results from tender offer for Klövern's outstanding 2018_2022 SEK bonds (pdf)
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.