Klövern notes that its parent company Corem has announced results from tender offer for Klövern's outstanding 2018/2022 SEK bonds

Klövern AB (publ) ("Klövern") notes that its parent company Corem Property Group AB (publ) ("Corem") has announced the results of the tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to the holders of Klövern's outstanding senior unsecured floating rate bonds maturing on 4 April 2022 with ISIN SE0011063163 and outstanding amount of SEK 2,350,000,000 (the "Bonds"). The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 CET on 13 January 2022. The Tender Offer has been accepted by holders of Bonds representing a total nominal amount of SEK 1,897,900,000.



Corem will complete the Tender Offer and accepts all tendered Bonds for purchase. The price for the Bonds in the Tender Offer amounts to 100.20 per cent of the nominal amount. Corem will also pay accrued and unpaid interest from, but excluding, the previous interest payment date until, and including, the settlement date. Settlement for the Tender Offer is expected to occur on 21 January 2022.



Settlement of the Tender Offer will occur as a secondary trade via Nordea Bank Abp and Swedbank AB (publ) (the "Dealer Managers"). All bondholders participating in the Tender Offer should coordinate the trade bookings with their local sales representative immediately.



Information about the Tender Offer may be obtained from the Dealer Managers.



Dealer Managers

Nordea Bank Abp: +45 6136 0379, NordeaLiabilityManagement@nordea.com

Swedbank AB (publ): +46 (0)8 700 90 22, Syndicate@swedbank.se



Klövern AB (publ)





For additional information, please contact:

Jens Andersson, Head of Finance, +46 76 855 67 02, jens.andersson@corem.se

Eva Landén, CEO, +46 8 503 853 33, eva.landen@corem.se



Klövern AB (publ). Phone: +46 10 482 70 00. Email: info@klovern.se.



This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

