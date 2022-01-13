HAS Healthcare Advanced Synthesis launches as an independent business

Biasca, Switzerland, January 13, 2022 – HAS Healthcare Advanced Synthesis SA (the "Company"), a full-service contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) delivering high-quality, exclusive, personalized solutions to its healthcare clients, today announces its launch as an independent business. Originally established as part of the Helsinn Group by the Braglia family, under the name Helsinn Advanced Synthesis SA, the Company has been a CDMO since 1984.

The transition into a privately owned, independent company reflects the growth of the Company over the past years and a desire to fully focus the Company on delivering the best CDMO standards to its healthcare clients. As a subsidiary of the newly formed 3B Future Holding SA (also wholly owned by the Braglia Family) and supported by a team of passionate senior executives with extensive experience and skills in contract manufacturing for the pharmaceutical industry, HAS Healthcare Advanced Synthesis believes it is well placed to serve its clients as an innovative and technology-advanced manufacturing plant. The Company's executive team will remain in place and Waldo Mossi, previously General Manager, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. Mossi, who has been with the Company for 27 years, has led the Company as General Manager for the past 8 years.

HAS Healthcare Advanced Synthesis' dedicated team will continue to offer exclusive, personalized services to its clients, including the development and manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), cGMP Advanced Intermediates, High Potency APIs (HPAPIs) and anticancer compounds, and to support its clients with their analytical and regulatory requirements. Over the years, the Company has always strived to deliver a cutting-edge service to its clients on their major projects and has done so by investing in innovative technology within its plants while striving to reduce the impact of its activities on the environment. Going forward,

HAS Healthcare Advanced Synthesis intends to build new laboratories to further strengthen its pharmaceutical offering and to anticipate future regulatory requests.

To view the new HAS Healthcare Advanced Synthesis website, please follow this link.

Waldo Mossi, CEO of HAS Healthcare Advanced Synthesis, commented: "We are thrilled to announce this exciting next step for HAS Healthcare Advanced Synthesis. Having spent the last decade developing our facilities, with investment totalling over CHF 100 million, we are excited by the prospect of supporting our clients and all of their manufacturing needs as an independent business. Our passion to deliver the best outcomes will remain unchanged, underpinned by the experience and know-how synonymous with our team. I feel honored to serve as CEO and to have been given this golden opportunity to lead HAS Healthcare Advanced Synthesis through this important milestone for the Company.

Riccardo Braglia, Chairman of the HAS Healthcare Advanced Synthesis Board, commented: "The Braglia family is proud to see HAS Healthcare Advanced Synthesis officially launch as a business independent from Helsinn. It is a testament to the team's sustained commitment to delivering tailored solutions to its clients and its focus on quality, reliability, supply chain management and safety. I would like to personally thank Waldo Mossi for his 27 years of service and am delighted that he has accepted the new role of CEO. Waldo, alongside the HAS Healthcare Advanced Synthesis Board, will form the leadership team to guide the company on its next strategic steps as a leading full-service CDMO delivering high-quality exclusive, personalized solutions to its healthcare clients."

ENDS

About HAS Healthcare Advanced Synthesis

HAS Healthcare Advanced Synthesis is a full-service CDMO committed to providing a reliable, first-class and tailor-made offering. The company develops and manufactures Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), cGMP Advanced Intermediates, High Potency APIs (HPAPIs) and anticancer compounds for its clients from clinical to commercial supply, on an exclusive basis.

The production plant is located in Biasca, Switzerland and was established in 1984. The site is routinely inspected by the FDA, SwissMedic, and other global regulatory agencies. Production scale ranges from grams to tens of kilograms for HPAPIs and Anticancer compounds from kilograms up to tens of tons (APIs) in plants fully dedicated to cGMP manufacturing.

Please visit our new website: https://www.hashealthcare.com

For more information:

HAS Healthcare Advanced Synthesis Media Contact

Biasca, Switzerland

Giulia Rigonalli

Tel: +41 (0) 91 873 94 00

Email: mediarelations@hashealthcare.com

For more information, please visit https://www.hashealthcare.com