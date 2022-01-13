Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Sale of the 2008-built VLGC Thetis Glory

Bermuda, 13 January 2022 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd ("AGAS" or the "Company") have entered a contract to sell the 2008-built VLGC Thetis Glory with delivery in February after her current voyage. Following debt repayment, the sale will generate approximately USD 22.5 million in net cash proceeds and a book profit of approximately USD 6 mill.
The sale follows the company's fleet renewal strategy, reducing average age and emissions while improving the fuel efficiency of the overall fleet as we are about to take delivery of our second dual-fuel newbuilding from DSME in February.
For further queries, please contact:
Kristian Sørensen, CEO
Tel: +47 22 00 48 10
Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO
Tel: +47 22 00 48 29
About Avance Gas:
Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carrier (VLGC) and operates a fleet of thirteen ships and six Dual Fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in Q1 2022, Q4 2022 and Q1-Q4 2023. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com (http://www.avancegas.com).
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.