TGS and WesternGeco Announce Engagement Phase 2 in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico

OSLO, Norway (3 January 2022) - TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, in a strategic collaboration with WesternGeco®, the geophysical services product line of Schlumberger, today announced the continuation of their ultra-long offset ocean-bottom node (OBN) acquisition in Green Canyon, U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Data processing and imaging are by WesternGeco.



The 168 OCS block survey began in August 2021 and is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2022. Key to this project is the uplift these data bring to full-waveform inversion (FWI) velocity model building. The results from this data processing are expected in mid-2022. This project is supported by industry funding and extends the Engagement Phase 1 survey acquired to the north in 2020.



Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented: "Starting with Amendment Phase 1 in 2019, TGS and WesternGeco have been at the forefront of ultra-long offset OBN acquisition in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The success of the previous projects drives us to continue providing this step-change in image quality to our clients over this highly prospective area."

