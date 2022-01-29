Nesa's Hemp Announces Winner of Its "How Nesa's Product Changed My Life" Holiday Gift Contest

Winner takes home $1,000 prize for producing the best video testimonial

Chicago, IL January 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Nesa's Hemp is excited to announce that Jennifer Schwartz was selected the winner of its holiday contest for producing the best video testimonial about her experience using Nesa's full-spectrum CBDa hemp extract.



Schwartz was selected as the winner from dozens of video submissions and as a result will take home a $1,000 prize.



“A few months ago I was introduced to Nesa's CBDa by a friend who I trust completely. I was a little skeptical at first because most of these products I’ve tried in the past 15 years have let me down, but after a few days of trying the product I immediately noticed a change,” said Schawtz, who suffers from rheumatoid arthritis.



“Even being on a heavy course of pharmaceutical drugs to treat my rheumatoid arthritis I still have morning stiffness, I still have a lot of joint pain, especially in my hands and my wrists, and there’s still a lot of residual pain from the damage that was caused before my diagnosis. When I started using Nesa's Hemp on a daily basis, I noticed I wake up with no morning stiffness and I’m able to go to the gym and not have to worry about taking it easy for a few days after if I go a little too hard. It’s really made an overall difference for me and my health and I really, really believe in this product.”



Inesa Ponomariovaite, a holistic health expert and founder of Nesa's Hemp, said she was thrilled by all of the video submissions they received and congratulated Schwartz for being selected the winner.



“I launched Nesa's Hemp to truly help people like Schwartz who suffer from aches and pains. Nesa's Hemp is the world’s first full full-spectrum CBDa hemp extract made with living hemp, which ensures that the medicinal properties found in the plant are actually used to help people live a happier and healthier life,” said Ponomariovaite.



