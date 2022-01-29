Alternative Liquidity Index Announces Offer to Purchase Shares in alpha-En Corporation

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Minnetonka, MN January 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Alternative Liquidity Index LP has announced an offer to purchase up to 2,000,000 Shares of alpha-En Corporation (the “Shares”), an amount equal to approximately 5.05% of the total issued Shares at a price of $0.01 (the “Offer”). The Shares are traded on the OTC Markets Expert Market, but overall trading volume is low. Consequently, it may be difficult for Shareholders to sell their Shares. The Offer provides an opportunity for Shareholders seeking liquidity.
The Purchase Price represents a premium to the most recent trading price as of the date of the Offer. The Purchaser is a Delaware Limited Partnership and is not affiliated with alpha-En Corporation. The Offer is being made solely for the Purchaser to establish a passive ownership position in the Shares.
Shareholders should read the Offer and related material carefully because they contain important information. Shareholders are urged to consult with financial and other professional advisors before making any decisions regarding the Offer. This announcement is intended as a notification that the Offer has been made and does not constitute an invitation to sell. Any action that any Shareholder may take in relation to the Offer is only able to be taken once they receive a copy of the Offer which contains the applicable terms and conditions.
Shareholders may obtain a free copy of the Offer and Assignment Form without charge by visiting their website at: https://www.alternativeliquidity.net or by calling them at (888) 884-8796. Investors may also contact them at info@alternativeliquidty.net to answer questions about the Offer or to obtain Offer documents.
Contact Information:
Alternative Liquidity Capital
Jacob Mohs
(888) 884-8796
Contact via Email
alternativeliquidity.net
Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/854024
Press Release Distributed by PR.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.