Ketsali Launches a New Category of Ultra-Luxury Second Home Ownership

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Dallas, TX January 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- C.J. and Keren Martin, Dallas-area based owners of Ketsali, announce the launching of a new program which creates a more accessible category of ultra-luxury second home ownership.
As the world rethinks about how and when they want to spend time away from their home after Covid-19, Ketsali offers the best way to buy and own an ultra-luxurious estate home as a non-primary residence. Like other companies, Ketsali is modernizing the generations-old practice of co-owning a second home while adding professional management and technology to make scheduling dates and owning the home seamless and simple.
Buyers considering a destination holiday house or a luxury home in a city to visit throughout the year, can leverage their real estate investment dollar to multiply the level of quality, size and grandeur of their investment ten fold while eliminating the hassle and worry of maintenance and administration. Why pay for a whole house if you are only going to be there part of the time? Why share a lobby with 500 strangers and families redeeming points when all you want is to relax in your own sheets?
For every property in the Ketsali Program, they create a new entity to purchase a ultra-luxury estate home or villa and will furnish it with professional interior designed, high-quality furniture, art, amenities and everything needed to host a dinner party. Ketsali will vet accredited investors and sell fractions of the entity to create an exclusivity to the property available only to investors. When the time is right to sell the property, investors will also participate in any appreciable value the property recognizes.
The first property in the Ketsali Program is a 10,000 square foot villa located in the beautiful town of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. San Miguel de Allende is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and sits 160 miles north west of Mexico City. It was named as the world’s best city in Travel+Leisure’s 2021 World’s Best Awards, thanks to its exceptional architecture, vibrant culinary scene, scenic vineyards and tasting rooms, arts and galleries and infectious sense of community.
About Ketsali (www.ketsali.com)
Ketsali (pronounced “Ket – Sal – E”) creates a more accessible category of second home ownership by building and acquiring ultra-luxury estates and villas with newly created entities designed around co-ownership and reducing the cost and hassle of ownership. Ketsali manages the property and uses proprietary technology to make scheduling easy. Ketsali was founded by C.J. and Keren Martin.
Contact Information:
Ketsali
Clay Robbins
347-947-0304
Contact via Email
www.ketsali.com
Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/854017
Press Release Distributed by PR.com
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.