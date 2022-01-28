Kidney Care Partners Files Amicus Brief Supporting Protections & Choice for Individuals Living with End Stage Renal Disease

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Washington, DC January 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Kidney Care Partners (KCP) – a non-profit coalition of more than 30 organizations, comprising patients, dialysis professionals, physicians, nurses, researchers, therapeutic innovators, transplant coordinators and manufacturers – today announced that the group has submitted an amicus brief to the Supreme Court in the case of Marietta Memorial Hospital Employee Benefit Health Plan v. DaVita.



The brief alleges that private insurers' plans discriminate against those with end stage renal disease (ESRD) by limiting coverage for necessary treatment, thereby foreclosing patient choice and exposing these individuals to significant financial risk. It also alleges how these insurers shirk their responsibility for ESRD patients and game the system to shift them to Medicare, thereby driving up public health costs. The shift to Medicare often results in a loss of coverage for important health care services and care coordination, which are not available in the Medicare program. It can also mean that other family members lose their health care coverage entirely.



“As an organization dedicated to improving coordination of kidney care and promoting patient choice and access, we hope the Supreme Court will enforce the law that Congress enacted to protect individuals living with end stage kidney disease from discriminatory and inequitable insurer practices,” said Michele Kimball, Executive Director of KCP. “Forcing individuals on dialysis out of their private insurance and onto Medicare robs them of autonomy over their care and directly conflicts with Congressional intent in the Medicare Secondary Payer Act.”



To view the full brief, CLICK HERE.

Contact Information:

Kidney Care Partners

Sarah Feagan

703-543-9180

Contact via Email

http://www.kidneycarepartners.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/853981



Press Release Distributed by PR.com