Kidney Care Partners Files Amicus Brief Supporting Protections & Choice for Individuals Living with End Stage Renal Disease

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Washington, DC January 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Kidney Care Partners (KCP) – a non-profit coalition of more than 30 organizations, comprising patients, dialysis professionals, physicians, nurses, researchers, therapeutic innovators, transplant coordinators and manufacturers – today announced that the group has submitted an amicus brief to the Supreme Court in the case of Marietta Memorial Hospital Employee Benefit Health Plan v. DaVita.
The brief alleges that private insurers' plans discriminate against those with end stage renal disease (ESRD) by limiting coverage for necessary treatment, thereby foreclosing patient choice and exposing these individuals to significant financial risk. It also alleges how these insurers shirk their responsibility for ESRD patients and game the system to shift them to Medicare, thereby driving up public health costs. The shift to Medicare often results in a loss of coverage for important health care services and care coordination, which are not available in the Medicare program. It can also mean that other family members lose their health care coverage entirely.
“As an organization dedicated to improving coordination of kidney care and promoting patient choice and access, we hope the Supreme Court will enforce the law that Congress enacted to protect individuals living with end stage kidney disease from discriminatory and inequitable insurer practices,” said Michele Kimball, Executive Director of KCP. “Forcing individuals on dialysis out of their private insurance and onto Medicare robs them of autonomy over their care and directly conflicts with Congressional intent in the Medicare Secondary Payer Act.”
To view the full brief, CLICK HERE.
Contact Information:
Kidney Care Partners
Sarah Feagan
703-543-9180
Contact via Email
http://www.kidneycarepartners.org
Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/853981
Press Release Distributed by PR.com
[ALERT[ Matt Maley just released his latest pick with an upside of over 100% in 2 years. Click to See this Trade Idea Now!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.