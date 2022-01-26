CI Web Group, Inc. Partners with fyxify to Provide Contractors the Best Experience

CI Web Group, Inc. has officially become the first approved affiliate and reseller of fyxify, a software that uses the most advanced technology to give contractors everything they need on a single platform.

Houston, TX January 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CI Web Group, Inc. has officially become the first approved affiliate and reseller of fyxify, a software that uses the most advanced technology to give contractors everything they need on a single platform.

With this new partnership, the team at CI Web Group, Inc., the preferred digital marketing company for HVAC manufacturers including Goodman and Amana, will be able to help their customers gain early access to this groundbreaking software.

"We believe fyxify will disrupt the HVAC and plumbing market...if not the entire home service industry,” said Jennifer Bagley, CEO of CI Web Group, Inc.–Web and Digital Marketing. “The evolution of consumer expectations stemming from this innovative software will shape the world. It will be a definitive line in the sand, differentiating those contractors who are operating within this Uberistic platform and those who are not. The traditional software looks like taxi cabs when you compare it to fyxify.”

“CI Web Group, Inc. is taking a front seat in designing the integration solution between a contractor's website and the fyxify back office and integrated e-Commerce consumer experience. We expect to bring this new, more advanced dealer to market, ensure they are easily found online, and showcase the most sophisticated customer experience in the industry. Our customers will be some of the first in the industry to view and possibly adopt this new technology," Bagley added.

Built by contractors for contractors, fyxify is able to provide everything needed for a seamless sales experience for both the customer and the contractor in one, easy-to-use tool. It will allow contractors to provide an itemized sales experience for their customers, creating a deeper level of trust from homeowner to business than has ever been seen in the industry.

This innovative software is leading the industry with the integration of e-Commerce tools inside their software solution for contractors of all sizes. With fyxify, contractors are able to grow and offer e-Commerce options to their customers as demand increases.

Not only that, fyxify can connect to Smart Technology in the home and is prepared to lead the way in the automation of the service experience for consumers. CI Web Group, Inc. will be integral to the process of integrating these connected tools into the websites of thousands of contractors throughout North America.

“A partnership with CI Web Group, Inc. was a no-brainer,” said Darren Dixon, CEO of fyxify. “Jennifer Bagley and her group of talented people immediately shared our vision. In the very near future, homeowners in every city in the U.S. will be able to benefit from a faster, easier, and more transparent experience when an essential home repair is needed.”

For more information, or to receive a demo, contractors can sign up here.

About CI Web Group

As a digital marketing agency, CI Web Group, Inc. specializes in getting customers found on Google for the products and services that they want to sell, in the cities they want to sell them. Jennifer Bagley, CEO and founder, has created the 12 Step Roadmap, which ensures companies take the right steps in the right order to achieve accelerated results. These steps address the HVAC dealers' mindset, branding, lead generation, conversions, reputation, marketing, advertising, and technology selection strategy.

CI Web Group coordinates the implementation and monitors the performance of everything from website design and development, content creation, reviews acquisition, social media marketing, SEO, email marketing, paid advertising, and more.

CI Web Group, Inc. truly cares about the contractors' overall success and it shows through their "love us or leave us" philosophy and unlimited 24/7 support. They earn their customers' business each and every day through transparency, exceptional communication, and results-oriented strategy. Contractors appreciate CI Web Group, Inc.'s "watch us while we work" system, where they can see all of the work performed and real-time results month over month—providing complete transparency. Contractors feel safe with CI Web Group, Inc. knowing that they will always own all of their assets and content.

