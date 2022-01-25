SwitchBin Adds Wireless Industry Leader Glenn Lurie to Advisory Board

Overland Park, KS January 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SwitchBin Inc. announces the appointment of Glenn Lurie to the company’s Advisory Board effective immediately. Mr. Lurie, with over 30 years of executive experience in the telecom industry is currently a venture partner with StormBreaker.
Mr. Lurie is the former CEO of Synchronoss Technologies. Prior to joining Synchronoss, Mr. Lurie was President and Chief Executive Officer of AT&T's Mobility and Consumer Operations where he successfully grew the nation's leading wireless and consumer business. Mr. Lurie helped pave the way in the modern smartphone era by leading AT&T's negotiations with Apple to introduce the first iPhone and iPad. While at AT&T, he had a broad range of successes, building three disruptive businesses including: IoT, Digital Life, and Aio Wireless (now Cricket Wireless).
Mr. Lurie is widely recognized for his many accomplishments in the industry. He was named as one of only 10 #MobileGameChangers by Russell Reynolds Associates for his mobile-first approach to developing innovative services that enhance the way people live. He was also named to the Global Telecom Business "Power 100" multiple times. Beyond serving on multiple advisory councils, Mr. Lurie is also guiding numerous enterprise organizations as an active Board of Directors member including Avis Budget Group, Inc., Pivotal Commware, Inc., Teal Communications, Inc., and Blue Link Wireless, Inc.
“We are very fortunate to have Glenn Lurie join our Advisory Board,” said Bob Kilinski, CEO of SwitchBin. “Glenn is one of the most accomplished and experienced telecom executives in the industry and his belief in our business has been unwavering. We know he’ll add significant value to the company as we bring this concept to market.”
“SwitchBin has built a platform whose time has come in wireless retailing,” said Mr. Lurie. “Not only do they have a timely and powerful product platform, they’ve also assembled an experienced team of innovators who have deep experience in wireless and retail. I’m convinced they’ll succeed and look forward to helping the team achieve their goals.”
About SwitchBin:
SwitchBin, a privately held company based in Overland Park, KS, is bringing to market the first autonomous end-to-end wireless retail platform. Combining a unique blend of software and smart machine technologies, the company is poised to revolutionize and improve the customer experience for the delivery of smartphones and other connected devices.
