African American Owned Peer-to-Peer, Multi-Vendor Marketplace Enters the Fashion Resell Market

Atlanta, GA January 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- What’s in your closet? That’s the number one question being asked by members of Thesuitexchange; a peer-to-peer, multi-vendor platform which offers resell enthusiasts, fashion icons and influencers a custom solution to cleaning out their closets and selling their contemporary and luxury, new or lightly worn clothing, shoes, bags and accessories.

"Every woman I know cleans out her closet only to make room for more... Of Course!" says Founder, Chanda M. Womack.

Known for her gift of fashion bargain hunting, Chanda fell in love with not only new contemporary and luxury “retail therapy” but thrifting and resell shopping as well. Having closets filled with hundreds of items, some with tags still attached, gave her the idea of entering into the resell space. In 2017, she started a mobile resell and consignment boutique to style and provide beauty services to women in and around Atlanta, along with her daughter bsimonebeauty; a well sought after makeup artist. The business serviced women in their homes, at the office or at pop-up shopping parties. Today, Thesuitexchange serves both “fashionably noted” men and women.

Creating Thesuitexchange with items from her very own closet and combining that with entrepreneurship gives Chanda and vendors on the platform the opportunity to not only clean out their closets, but to also contribute to the planet’s sustainability by keeping fabrics out of landfills and instead moving them in a circular motion. Chanda prides herself to being the first major resell brand headed by an African American Woman and thrives to give the brand national recognition.

Reselling and buying apparel is a great work-from-home business for individuals who want to make some extra cash by selling things they already own or sourced from all over the world.

The brand is looking forward to building relationships with their vendors as well as building strategic partnerships with fashion brands, celebrities and influencers who are looking to reselling and repurposing their high-end fashion.

Thesuitexchange.com made its debut November 26, 2021.

