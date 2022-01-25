MIND 24-7 Opens Second Location to Provide Immediate Access to Behavioral Health Services

New Service Center in Mesa, Arizona will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Scottsdale, AZ January 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Scottsdale-based MIND 24-7, an emerging leader in immediate-access behavioral health services, has opened its second location in Mesa, Arizona at 1138 South Higley Road and is currently accepting youth and adult patients. Like all MIND 24-7 locations, this location will be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, addressing the community's urgent need for walk-in access to mental health care. With the ability to serve up to 110 patients at a time at this new location, the company has hired over 150 additional behavioral health medical providers and operational staff members. The location will provide express (urgent care) and crisis (emergency care) services for both youth and adults, in addition to a progressions (short-term intensive outpatient) care program.



To introduce MIND 24-7 to the surrounding Mesa community, the MIND 24-7 team recently hosted several pre-opening appreciation events at the new location. Area healthcare providers, educators, and first responders were able to get a preview of MIND 24-7’s second facility in the Phoenix area, meet members of the staff and learn more about the services that will be offered to the community.



“MIND 24-7 is a pivotal resource in the community for those who need an immediate mental health evaluation for their loved one with an urgent need. It also provides a place for an individual to be monitored if needed until a bed opens up at a more long-term facility,” community partner Sergeant David Granniss with the Buckeye Police Crisis Response Team explains. “We have received great feedback from area residents who have utilized MIND 24-7 and their services."



The official Grand Opening Ceremony for the MIND 24-7 Phoenix/Mesa location will be held at 4:30 PM on February 24, 2022. Community leaders and dignitaries will be present and community members are encouraged to attend. If you are interested in attending or would like more information, please contact Kristi Stovall at kstovall@mind24-7.com.



“We are pleased to open this state-of-the-art behavioral health clinic for the communities of Mesa and greater Phoenix,” said Adrienne Opalka, MIND 24-7’s Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder. “We are here 24 hours a day for adults and youth experiencing urgent mental health issues. MIND 24-7 is an open door to mental health care, around the clock.”



By the end of February, MIND 24-7 will have three operational facilities in the Phoenix area able to serve a total of up to 300 patients at a time, with plans of rapid expansion across the country. The company’s very first facility opened on 24th Street and Thomas Road in Phoenix last September, providing both express and crisis mental health care for the area’s youth. A third MIND 24-7 location is planned for North-Central Phoenix in the Metro Center area that will initially focus on youth express & crisis mental health care, eventually adding adult services as well. All MIND 24-7 facilities are open around the clock and do not require appointments - addressing the urgent need for immediate walk-in access to mental health care.



MIND 24-7 offers individuals three levels of appropriate care:



· Psych Express Care (urgent mental health care) prevents unnecessary emergency room visits by allowing patients to walk in and see a licensed mental health clinician immediately. On average, an appointment lasts an hour from start to finish.



· Psych Crisis Care (mental health crisis stabilization) reduces the need for suboptimal inpatient health admissions by serving those patients in real crisis. Patients are cared for by a skilled multi-disciplinary team that will assess, stabilize and treat them until they are ready to be discharged or transitioned to an appropriately selected longer-term intense treatment program.



· Psych Progressions (transitional mental health care) reduces readmissions by dually focusing on the interim mental health needs before a specialized care setting placement, as well as addressing the social determinants of care that have exacerbated the mental health crisis. Psych Progressions provides the needed immediate care until our social workers can refer patients into our ecosystem of community and mental health partners.



The leadership team at MIND 24-7 is committed to fundamentally changing the landscape of accessible mental health services. With extensive experience in behavioral health and population health, Opalka along with fellow value-based healthcare visionaries and co-founders Chief Executive Officer Jeff Spight and Chief Innovation Officer Nicole Bradberry, bring a deep experience and a uniquely patient-centered perspective to accessible mental healthcare.



About MIND 24-7

MIND 24-7 is fundamentally changing the landscape of accessible behavioral health by offering walk-in urgent mental health and substance abuse services such as Psych Express Care, Psych Crisis Care and Psych Progressions. MIND 24-7 fills the gap for those seeking help by being available right when they need it – 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Using innovations in value-based care models to improve and expand access to care, Mind 24-7 not only enhances quality patient care, but reduces pressure on the system, reducing costly emergency room visits, in-patient treatment and readmissions for crisis care. To learn more, go to www.MIND24-7.com.

Contact Information:

MIND 24-7

Kristi R. Stovall

(480) 462-2728

Contact via Email

www.mind24-7.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/853659



Press Release Distributed by PR.com