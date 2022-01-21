BDA Advises Synophic on Its Acquisition by Prodapt

New York, NY January 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its client, Synophic Worldwide, a global provider of network transformational and managed services solutions, has been acquired by Prodapt. BDA acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Synophic on the transaction.

Synophic, headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded in 2009, is a trusted partner for leading OEMs/NEMs, ISVs, and Enterprises for their technical depth and matured managed services execution in the network design, engineering, and NOC services. Synophic employs more than 600 people globally.

Prodapt, a global company backed by Affirma Capital, provides consulting, technology and managed services to telecom operators, digital service providers (DSPs) and new-age technology companies in the business of connectedness. The acquisition will strengthen Prodapt’s network services portfolio, and enable Prodapt to offer end-to-end services around network transformation, network orchestration, and automation to network-managed services.

Kondal Rao, CEO, Synophic Worldwide, said: “The team at BDA has been thoughtful and knowledgeable in assessing the capabilities of the potential partners and investors to accelerate Synophic’s growth. Joining forces with Prodapt will help expand our managed services and network transformation portfolio. Our enhanced joint capabilities will provide immense value to our combined customers and partners. This will also open a plethora of growth potential for the employees of Synophic. We are pleased to have worked with BDA in this very important journey of our business.”

Euan Rellie, Managing Partner, BDA Partners, said: “Synophic offers the highest quality network managed services, globally. BDA was able to identify potential partners and investors with best synergies in the US, Europe and Asia. Prodapt will help Synophic grow quickly, to the next level. BDA connects companies in the tech sector and other industries across the world, bringing Asia closer to the West, and vice versa.”

Manoj Balwani, Managing Director and Head of Technology, India at BDA, added: “Synophic is a specialized player in the network transformational and managed services space. We are seeing significant investments in this segment to expand capabilities across OEMs and delivery footprint. We’re proud to have leveraged our sector expertise to assist Synophic on this transaction.”

Deal team

Euan Rellie, Managing Partner, New York

Manoj Balwani, Managing Director, Mumbai

Matthew Cherian, Senior Advisor, New York

Alexander Ditchfield, Director, New York

Stephen Etna, Associate, New York

Olivia Feng, Analyst, New York

About Synophic

Synophic Worldwide is a global provider of Managed Services and Network Transformation services for enterprises and service providers. Synophic provides design, automation, integration services and manages large, complex, and mission-critical environments for customers in 20+ countries with operations in the US, Australia, Japan, Mexico, Philippines, Colombia, India, and Chile. Synophic specializes in Service Provider Mobility, Wireless, IoT, Advanced and Adaptive Networking, Service Provider and Enterprise Networks, Data Centers, Cloud, and Security. Synophic offers solutions from Edge to Core to Cloud and partners with innovative technology leaders, OEMs / NEMs, ISVs, and some of the world’s best-known customers and partner brands. www.synophic.com

About Prodapt

Prodapt has a singular focus on the Connectedness vertical. Prodapt’s customers range from telecom operators, digital / multi-service providers (D/MSPs), technology and digital platform companies in the business of connectedness. Prodapt builds, integrates, and operates solutions enabling next-generation technologies and innovations. Prodapt works with global leaders including AT&T, Verizon, CenturyLink, Adtran, Vodafone, Liberty Global, Windstream, Virgin Media, Rogers, Deutsche Telekom among many others. Prodapt’s customers today help more than a billion people and five billion devices stay connected. Prodapt has offices in North America, Europe, Latam, India, and Africa. It is part of the 120-year-old business conglomerate, The Jhaver Group, which employs over 22,000 people across 64+ locations globally. www.prodapt.com

About BDA Partners

BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with 25 years experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.

BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.

US securities transactions are performed by BDA Partners’ affiliate, BDA Advisors Inc., a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BDA Advisors Inc. is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. In the UK, BDA Partners is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). In Hong Kong, BDA Partners (HK) Ltd. is licensed and regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities to professional investors. www.bdapartners.com

