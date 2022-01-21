Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis Miranda, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to Celebrate Inaugural Class of Posse Arts Scholarship Winners at Virtual Awards Ceremony

The Posse Arts Awards Ceremony will honor the Posse Arts Program's inaugural class, recipients of $5.2 million in full-tuition college scholarships from Bard College, California Institute for the Arts (CalArts), and the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA). Conceived in collaboration with Lin-Manuel and the Miranda Family Fund, the Posse Arts initiative connects young artists from public high schools across the country to top arts-oriented colleges and

New York, NY January 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Posse Arts Awards Ceremony will honor the Posse Arts Program’s inaugural class, recipients of $5.2 million in full-tuition college scholarships from Bard College, California Institute for the Arts (CalArts), and the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA). The virtual event will include special remarks from Tony Award-winning actor, producer and director Lin-Manuel Miranda and his father, renowned political strategist Luis Miranda, and a pre-recorded message from U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona. The Ceremony will also include remarks from participating college presidents Leon Botstein (Bard), Brian Cole (UNCSA), and Ravi Rajan (CalArts) and from Posse President and Founder Deborah Bial.

Conceived in collaboration with Lin-Manuel and the Miranda Family Fund, the Posse Arts initiative connects young artists from public high schools across the country to top arts-oriented colleges and universities.

What: Posse Arts Program Awards Ceremony

Who: Posse Arts Awardees from New York, Puerto Rico, and cities across the country, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis Miranda, U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona, UNCSA President Brian Cole, Bard President Leon Botstein, CalArts President Ravi Rajan, and Posse President and Founder Deborah Bial

When: Monday, January 24, 2022, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. (ET)

Where: This is an invitation-only online event. If you are interested in attending, please email Rassan Salandy at rassans@possefoundation.org.

Since 1989, The Posse Foundation has identified, recruited and trained more than 10,000 public high school students with extraordinary academic and leadership. These students - many of whom might have been overlooked by traditional college selection processes - have received a total of $1.7 billion in full-tuition leadership scholarships from Posse’s partner colleges since the program’s inception. Posse extends to these students the opportunity to pursue personal and academic excellence by placing them in supportive, multicultural teams - Posses - of 10 students. Posse Scholars persist and graduate at a rate of 90 percent and make a visible difference on campus and throughout their professional careers.

For more information on The Posse Foundation, visit: www.possefoundation.org.

