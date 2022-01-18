Innovation and Value Initiative Elects New Board Members

New Directors Reflect Diverse Sectors of Healthcare.

Alexandria, VA January 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Innovation and Value Initiative (IVI), an independent, nonprofit research organization dedicated to advancing patient-centric value assessment, has elected eight new members to its Board of Directors and named its Executive Committee for 2022.

“Value assessment has the potential to positively impact so many sectors of the healthcare ecosystem,” said Jennifer Bright, IVI executive director. “Our new directors come from different corners of healthcare and research and will bring important perspectives to the table. I look forward to their contributions moving forward.” The newly elected board members, whose terms began January 1, include:

· John Banta, MBA, President, Managing Director, BlueCross BlueShield Venture Partners

· Kirsten Beronio, JD, Director of Policy and Regulatory Affairs, National Association of Behavioral Healthcare

· Harold Carter, PharmD, Vice President, Strategy & Contracting, Express Scripts

· Chuck Cutler, MD, MS, President, Cutler Healthcare

· Mark Cziraky, PharmD, President and Co-Founder, HealthCore

· Nelly Ganesan, MPH, Executive Director of Community Engagement and Health Equity, JPMorgan Chase & Co. – Morgan Health

· Vipan C. Sood, MBA, RPh, MRPharmS, Vice President, Health Economics & Outcomes Research, AbbVie

· Ashley Valentine, MRes, Co-Founder & President, Sick Cells

Board member Alan Balch, PhD, CEO of Patient Advocate Foundation and National Patient Advocate Foundation, was elected to a second Board term. The newly elected Board joins existing directors Greg Daniel, PhD, Eli Lilly and Company; Patty Fritz, MA, UCB, Inc.; Andrea Maresca, Health Management Associates; Mike Thompson, National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions; and Neil Weissman, MedStar Health Research Institute.

The Board also elected the 2022 Executive Committee, which includes:

· Gregory Daniel, IVI Board President

· Michael Thompson, IVI President-Elect

· Patty Fritz, IVI Board Secretary/Treasurer

· Alan Balch, IVI Past-President

“I am proud to be a part of an organization that is focused on truly advancing the science of value assessment. The newly elected Board of Directors represents many perspectives, but we’re united in our common mission to identify opportunities for change in how we measure and advance value in health care for patients, in ways that emphasize patients’ experiences and priorities,” said Greg Daniel.

This marks IVI’s first election since becoming a non-profit 501c3 organization in 2019 and highlights the organization’s commitment to a thoughtful and change-focused dialogue about how to improve the science and practice of value assessment.

About IVI:

IVI is an independent, nonprofit research organization that puts patients at the center of value assessment to advance the science, practice and use of all health technology assessments. Patient-centricity, transparency, and open-source modeling are hallmarks of IVI’s value assessment approach. IVI conducts and funds research to improve scientific methods for value assessment; utilizes its transparent open-source modeling so value assessments improve more equitable resource allocation; and convenes decision makers across the healthcare spectrum to improve how assessments are used in the real world.

Contact Information:

Innovation and Value Initiative

Eric Hoffman

202-285-0810

Contact via Email

http://www.thevalueinitiative.org/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/853143

Press Release Distributed by PR.com