CIESC Approves New Partnership with the Leading Attendance Management Firm, SI&A

Indianapolis, IN January 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Central Indiana Educational Service Center (CIESC) develops a new partnership with School Innovations & Achievement (SI&A), creators of award-winning software and service solutions for K-12 education.

SI&A is the premier provider of attendance management software and service for K-12 school districts. They have been in the attendance space for more than a decade and are the only company in the market with a patented, data driven process that improves attendance.

CIESC serves over 180 schools and organizations to provide a better educational experience for over 150,000 children in their member districts. To help facilitate the Keep Indiana Learning initiative to provide resources to Indiana educators, CIESC has researched, vetted, and implemented a partnership with SI&A’s The Achievement Initiative.

SI&A’s Achievement Initiative is a multi-tiered system of support (MTSS) that is successfully addressing the #1 issues facing education today: declining enrollment, missing students, chronic absenteeism, the academic side effects of missing school, and positive messaging to families – all with the objective of increasing learning time for all students.

The Achievement Initiative creates a culture of achievement starting with creating a culture of showing up. Its multi-tiered approach to attendance improvement focuses on tier 1 universal attendance interventions and tier 2 targeted, positive messaging to your families, community, staff and students. Our district partners are addressing enrollment and student attendance needs, connecting with their families, and seeing dramatic positive results:

· - Decreased Chronic (excused & unexcused) Absenteeism District-wide

· - Recovered Lost Learning Time

· - Increased Student Achievement

· - Recovered Lost Funding

· - Finding Missing Students

· - Saving Valuable School Staff Time & Energy

About CIESC

Central Indiana Educational Service Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing free and at-cost educational programs throughout central Indiana and beyond. Last year they served over 180 schools and organizations to provide a better educational experience to over 150,000 children.

With their comprehensive services they allow organizations to function at the lowest possible cost while maintaining the highest possible quality. CIESC programs include a number of collaborative ventures with other organizations and non-profits to improve the learning process.

About SI&A

School Innovations & Achievement (SI&A) is driving critical positive change in student outcomes through their award-winning software and service solutions for K-12 school districts.

SI&A’s many innovative programs utilize their core competencies of data analytics, software development, organizational effectiveness, communication/messaging, along with attendance and compliance expertise. Their flagship product, The Achievement Initiative, utilizes a multi-tier approach that increases learning time, decreases dropouts and all but eliminates the achievement gap in graduation rates.

For more information on School Innovations & Achievement (SI&A), www.sia-us.com, LinkedIn, or @K12Achievement on Facebook and Twitter.

