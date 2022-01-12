Postalytics Launches First Free Direct Mail Automation Marketing Software in Canada

Leading American direct mail automation software company, Postalytics announced its launch in the Canadian market today. The innovative software has been described as bringing "direct mail into the digital age."

Rockland, MA January 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ● Canada Post welcomes the innovation to the Canadian market, saying it will benefit business.

● Leading American organization Postalytics expands into Canada due to strong client demand.

● New marketing tools that will bring direct mail in Canada into the digital age.

Businesses can now automate the creation, sending, and tracking of direct mail with innovative software that has just launched in Canada.

Dennis Kelly, the CEO of Postalytics, believes it will be a game-changer for Canadian businesses in how they can target customers and can increase response rates.

“We are excited to introduce the first free automation tool to the Canadian market. We have seen clients increase the response rates of their email and digital marketing campaigns by up to 500%, and we are hoping our Canadian clients will enjoy similar results.”

The ground-breaking direct mail automation software tool is fully integrated with Canada Post Personalized Mail™ and includes integrations with HubSpot, Salesforce, and Zapier.

It integrates free direct mail personalization and response tracking tools such as variable data, dynamic content, personalized QR codes, and URLs, another first in Canada.

Janet Brearton, General Manager- Business Products and Experiences at Canada Post, welcomed the news and the chance to work with Postalytics.

“Canada Post is always keen to partner with innovative businesses, and we believe the Postalytics tool offers more options to companies across Canada. The integration with Canada Post Personalized Mail™ is seamless and will significantly benefit marketers.”

Canada is the first market for Postalytics outside the United States, and Kelly said the move was based on increasing demand.

“Postalytics has seen a significant increase from businesses requesting that we provide our service in Canada. Canadian companies have heavily invested in CRM, Marketing Automation, and other marketing technologies, making them natural to utilize a fully automated direct mail marketing system like Postalytics.

“Canada Post has been a great partner for our launch into Canada, and we are excited to showcase our innovative technology to Canadian businesses for the first time.”

To learn more about the Postalytics Canada launch, check out the full Postalytics Canada software release summary at: https://www.postalytics.com/blog/canada-direct-mail-automation-release/

About Postalytics:

Postalytics is a direct mail automation solution that turns direct mail into a digital marketing channel. Since 2013, the Postalytics team has built SaaS solutions for direct mail marketers and agencies from its Rockland, MA headquarters. For more information about Postalytics, visit http://www.postalytics.com.

Client Testimonial

"We're very excited to begin sending automated direct mail marketing campaigns in Canada with Postalytics. By plugging Postalytics into our HubSpot CRM, we can now print and mail natively in the US and Canada, without having to deal with the complexity of managing multiple print partners and postal relationships." - Tanya Steindl, Marketing Manager at Goodman Manufacturing

