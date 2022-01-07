Local Nonprofit Hires First Executive Director

Davidson Prison Ministry is a Community Funded Non-Profit Providing a Chaplain and Encouraging Ministry Services to the Offenders and Staff at Davidson Correctional Center in Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC January 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cathy Robertson is the organization's first Executive Director. Robertson, who has served as a long-term volunteer and board Chair, will now be responsible for overseeing the administration, programs, volunteers and strategic plan of the organization. The duties are in three main categories: supervision, administration and community development. This is accomplished by working closely with the Board of Directors and Chaplain to plan events, direct programs and coordinate the ministry's administrative operation.

More than 36 years ago, the state of NC contacted a group of local ministers in Davidson County and asked them to provide a community-funded Chaplain for the campus. That is how Davidson Prison Ministry started and has continued to faithfully fund a Chaplain for all these many years. The Chaplain coordinates all the religious services, counseling, volunteers and religious programs for the prison.

