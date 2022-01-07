 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Local Nonprofit Hires First Executive Director

PR.com  
January 07, 2022 2:17pm   Comments
Share:

Davidson Prison Ministry is a Community Funded Non-Profit Providing a Chaplain and Encouraging Ministry Services to the Offenders and Staff at Davidson Correctional Center in Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC January 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cathy Robertson is the organization's first Executive Director. Robertson, who has served as a long-term volunteer and board Chair, will now be responsible for overseeing the administration, programs, volunteers and strategic plan of the organization. The duties are in three main categories: supervision, administration and community development. This is accomplished by working closely with the Board of Directors and Chaplain to plan events, direct programs and coordinate the ministry's administrative operation.

More than 36 years ago, the state of NC contacted a group of local ministers in Davidson County and asked them to provide a community-funded Chaplain for the campus. That is how Davidson Prison Ministry started and has continued to faithfully fund a Chaplain for all these many years. The Chaplain coordinates all the religious services, counseling, volunteers and religious programs for the prison.

For more information, contact Cathy at davidsonprisonministry@gmail.com.

davidsonpm.org

Contact Information:
Davidson Prison Ministry
Cathy Robertson
336-339-9046
Contact via Email
davidsonpm.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/852611

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com