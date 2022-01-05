Matt King Launches Campaign for Ohio House

Matt King, conservative and businessman, launches his campaign for Ohio State Representative for Liberty Township, Middletown, Monroe, Madison Township, Lemon Township, New Miami and St. Clair Township.

Liberty Township, OH January 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Republican candidate for State Representative, Matt King, launched his campaign at a packed-house rally at Niederman Farm in Butler County’s Liberty Township.

Attendees made up a veritable who’s-who of the Butler County Republican party including Sheriff Richard Jones, new Lakota School Board members, Commissioner T.C. Rogers, township trustees and many others in attendance.

“More people are moving away from Ohio than ever before, and they aren’t coming back,” King said. “As a young person who is an entrepreneur, business owner, and executive, I have the unmatched background and experience to attract and retain people to our great state.”

King is Director of Marketing and Automation for Hightowers Petroleum Company in Middletown, Ohio. Hightowers has revenues in excess of $450 million annually. Additionally, King is the President and Founder of Drone Camp, a national drone and aviation education company that provides exposure to technology and flight for young people.

“You will hear that the candidates in this race are all conservative, but only one candidate has lived a conservative life as an employer who has made personal sacrifices to build a company, make payrolls, and be successful,” King noted.

King referred to his early jobs as a conservative operative for Americans for Prosperity as well as working for Congressman Brad Wenstrup, Glenn Beck and The Blaze TV.

King spent the last four years launching and building programs at one of Ohio's largest career technical schools, Butler Tech. While at Butler Tech, King was in their recruitment and innovation department where he worked tirelessly to meet the growing workforce demand for skilled trades and emerging technologies.

“We must bring people back to Ohio because businesses and jobs are suffering,” King said. “We must get back in control of our own destiny and create a path for workers to seek Ohio as a great place to work, grow, and raise a family.”

Matt King is running to be the new Ohio State Representative who will be elected to represent the people of Liberty Township, Middletown, Monroe, Madison Township, Lemon Township, New Miami and St. Clair Township.

For more information, please visit: www.ElectMattKing.com

Paid for by Friends of Matt King

Contact Information:

Friends of Matt King

Matt King

513-512-9108

Contact via Email

electmattking.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/852470

Press Release Distributed by PR.com