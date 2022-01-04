PharmStars Now Accepting Applications for Spring 2022 Accelerator Program; Startups with Digital Innovations in Neurological Disease Are Welcome to Apply

PharmStars, the pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups, is now accepting applications for its spring 2022 cohort with the theme, "Digital Innovations in Neurological Disease."

Neurological disease is an area with tremendous need for digital innovations to improve patient outcomes. PharmStars’ spring 2022 cohort will bring together startups with digital innovations spanning multiple neurological conditions (including but not limited to Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, ALS, pain, and depression). These digital health innovations may be diagnostics, therapeutics, or solutions from any part of the care continuum from disease tracking to patient monitoring. Digital health startups with products or prototypes who want to partner with pharma are invited to apply by February 4, 2022.

PharmStars focuses on bridging the “pharma-startup gap” by helping pharma firms and startups overcome partnership barriers. PharmStars’ unique PharmaU program provides education and mentoring to help startups and pharma work together more effectively. PharmStars’ six pharma members contributed to the selection of this cohort theme and will have priority access to the startups.

Naomi Fried, PharmStars’ founder and CEO, shares the successful outcomes of the last cohort. “Our fall cohort was incredible. By attending PharmaU, the startups were able to build pharma-focused value propositions, business models, and deal structures,” says Fried. “They presented to PharmStars’ six pharma members at our Showcase Event in November, and we anticipate some exciting partnerships will result.”

“We look forward to building upon the success and momentum of our fall 2021 cohort to support a new cohort this spring,” says Fried. “We will select, educate, and mentor a new cohort of the best and brightest digital health startups, helping them partner with our pharma members to address important unmet needs in neurology.”

Information on dates, timeline, and the application are now available on the PharmStars’ website. PharmStars 2022 pharma membership is open to a limited number of additional pharma and biotech companies.

About PharmStars

PharmStars is the only member-based, pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups. Through our extensive expertise across pharma, startups, digital health, and innovation, we understand the challenges that pharma and startups face when seeking to collaborate. Our PharmaU program supports digital health startups and our pharma members in “bridging the gap,” leading to greater success and faster adoption of “beyond the molecule” solutions for patients.

