Sonic Bytes Crypto Presale Launch

Sonic Bytes is launching the presale of their cryptocurrency on January 15th. They are having a whitelist competition giving away a privilege to winners of the competition to enter the presale privately within the first 3 hours.

New York, NY January 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sonic Bytes is launching the presale of their cryptocurrency on January 15th. They are having a whitelist competition giving away a privilege to winners of the competition to enter the presale privately within the first 3 hours.

100 Whitelist limited seats will be given to the users with the top entries. Buyers can secure positions on the whitelist to attend the 1st 3 hours of the Sonic Bytes presale. Whitelist Winners will get a 3 hour advantage at the beginning of the presale before it goes public. If there are more than 100 buyers with similar entries there will be a raffle between them.

Anyone interested can enter the competition to win the opportunity to have a first hand advantage during the first 3 hours of the presale. The competition winners get to purchase the Sonic Bytes Tokens first and don’t have to worry about being left behind when the public presale starts. The Sonic Bytes whitelist buyers will have 3 hours to make their purchases at the beginning of the presale, 2022.01.15 18:00 (UTC). After that Sonic Bytes will open the presale to all buyers.

Sonic Bytes is a crypto marketing & software company that is developing play to earn apps where the user can earn tokens and/or NFTs. Sonic Bytes games will support digital advertisements and the ability for coin/token/nft companies to distribute their products through the advertisements..

To get on the Sonic Bytes presale whitelist complete the whitelist entry form at https://sonicbytes.net/presale-whitelist/

Sonic Bytes

Ticker: SONIC

Contract: 0x6656336A6018dDD5314694E242BA684bbC21b574

Website: https://sonicbytes.net

Contact Information:

Sonic Bytes

Audrey Valdovino

925-421-6204

Contact via Email

https://sonicbytes.net

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/852315

Press Release Distributed by PR.com