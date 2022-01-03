Steven Pifer, William Perry Fellow at Stanford's Center for International Security and Cooperation and a former Ambassador to Ukraine, will be the Verb™ Presents Speaker Series featured guest on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 5:30 pm (Pacific Time). His talk is entitled, "East-West Geopolitics and Why Ukraine Matters."

San Francisco, CA January 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Steven Pifer, William Perry Fellow at Stanford’s Center for International Security and Cooperation and a former Ambassador to Ukraine, will be the Verb™ Presents Speaker Series featured guest on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 5:30 pm (Pacific Time). His talk is entitled, “East-West Geopolitics and Why Ukraine Matters.” With a quarter of a century’s experience at the State Department, including service at U.S. embassies in Poland, the Soviet Union, Great Britain and Ukraine, Stanford alumnus Mr. Pifer provides a senior diplomat’s seasoned perspective.

Author of "The Eagle and Trident: US-Ukraine Relations in Turbulent Times," published by the Brookings Institution Press, Mr. Pifer continues to inform audiences on the prospects and challenges of Eurasian politics. With commentaries on NPR, PBS, CNN, Fox, BBC and in The New York Times and The Moscow Times, Ambassador Pifer’s subject matter expertise includes arms control and security issues. In a recent article, he advises Ukrainian leaders to “do” rather than “ask”; he advocates that Kyiv continue political and economic reform, preparation to meet the standards of the European Union and NATO, and diplomatic discipline.

Silicon Private Wealth is a Registered Investment Advisor with principals, portfolio managers and team members actively involved with philanthropic causes. The firm was founded by Patricia Williams, CFP® and CEO; Calum Cunningham, COO and Scott Smith, Managing Director; Verb™ Speaker Series moderator Peter Coe Verbica, JD, CFP® also serves as Managing Director.

Peter Coe Verbica and his family’s roots are multi-generational in the Bay Area, including their link to landmark Henry Coe State Park. He is a Certified Financial Planner® and hosts the popular Verb™ Presents Speaker Series, which covers highly relevant topics, including the impact of tax policy on population and business migration, U.S. manufacturing, cyber security, the value of civility in modern society, the Pre-IPO phenomenon and more. Peter obtained a BA and JD from Santa Clara University and a Master of Science degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

For Verb™ Presents Speaker Series video conference log-in information, please email peter@siliconprivatewealth.com.

