The Brooklyn Cancer Center Advances Radiation Oncology

Expands Patient Access to Advanced Radiation Therapy Treatment Services

Brooklyn, NY January 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Brooklyn Cancer Center (TBCC), a partnership between New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the leading oncology practices in the nation, and The Brooklyn Hospital Center (TBHC), an independent community hospital in Fort Greene/Downtown Brooklyn, announces it will expand patient access to personalized and advanced radiation treatment at The Brooklyn Hospital Center at 121 DeKalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201.

“The Brooklyn Cancer Center will bring the highest level of radiation therapy and advanced treatment options to the Brooklyn community,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS.

Radiation Oncology services will be staffed by dedicated and compassionate radiation oncologists, who will partner with medical oncologists and their care teams to develop the appropriate treatment plan for each patient. In addition, the facility will be equipped with the most advanced forms of radiation treatment equipment available. As a result, patients and their families will access best-practice, evidence-based treatment options close to home.

Board-certified radiation oncologist Dr. Minh-Phuong Huynh-Le will practice at the hospital location. She is an expert in advanced radiation techniques, including 3D-conformal radiation therapy (3D-CRT), intensity-modulated radiotherapy (IMRT), stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT), stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), and brachytherapy.

“We are excited about being able to provide compassionate, state-of-the-art cancer care at TBCC,” said Talha Shaikh, MD, MBA, Chief of Radiation Oncology at NYCBS. “We look forward to partnering with the dedicated physicians and care teams of TBHC to enhance and expand patient access to radiation oncology services in and around Brooklyn. TBCC's exceptional standard of care will ensure that patients receive the best radiation treatment possible and close to home.”

“The expansion of TBCC’s care with the appointment of Dr. Huynh-Le is an excellent development,” said Gary G. Terrinoni, President and CEO of TBHC. “We look forward to sharing more exciting news with the community when we cut the ribbon on the brand-new TBCC center in the coming months.”

Don’t travel out of the borough for excellent cancer care. Right in Fort Greene/Downtown Brooklyn, you can find a unique path to treatment with comprehensive support. The Brooklyn Cancer Center provides expert care and culturally sensitive services for patients with all types of cancer and blood disorders.

About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality, comprehensive cancer care available to each and every patient throughout New York.

About The Brooklyn Hospital:

The Brooklyn Hospital Center is dedicated to providing outstanding health services, education, and research to keep the people of Brooklyn and greater New York healthy.

Contact Information:

The Brooklyn Cancer Center

Sarah Gould

631-574-8360

Contact via Email

https://brooklyncancer.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/852309

Press Release Distributed by PR.com