With Two Teams Set for the Big Game, the Legendary Players Tailgate Hosted by Guy Fieri Sets the Menu With All-Star Chef Lineup Super Bowl Sunday at Hollywood Park Casino

Bullseye Event Group today released the full menu from their top chefs serving up the prestigious Players Tailgate annual event with host Guy Fieri, on Super Bowl Sunday, February 13th in Los Angeles, CA with LA's biggest talent. Tickets on sale now at https://bullseyeeventgroup.com.

Bullseye Event Group also announces a special nod to Los Angeles with a dessert bar extravaganza and ice-cream social intended to be a sweet-tooths dream come true. "I think dessert is such an important part of life and it's so often overlooked at a tailgate. We decided this is the year that we turn it on its head and do the most outrageous dessert spread in Los Angeles!", says Chef Aaron May.

"Sundays are perfect days for sundaes, so we are bringing the best chefs, the biggest brands and adding some celebrity firepower behind them to make this Super Bowl Sunday (sundae) worthy!" adds May.

DESSERT MENU

SALT AND STRAW

Tyler Malek from Salt & Straw, a West Coast favorite (with such high-profile investors as Dwyane ‘The Rock' Johnson and restauranter Danny Meyer) will be showcasing their custom flavors for guests. https://saltandstraw.com/

CRAIGS

Celebrity hotspot Craigs in West Hollywood will showcase LAs favorite vegan treat, their now famous

Craigs Vegan Ice Cream. https://craigs.la/

CHEF ANTONIA LOFASO + CHEF BROOKE WILLIAMSON + CHEF NYESHA ARRINGTON

Guests will enjoy a sundae bar created by Chef Brooke Williamson (Top Chef, Food Network, Playa Provisions), Chef Antonia Lofaso (Food Network, Top Chef and selena + chef) and Chef Nyesha Arrington (Next Level Chef on Fox, Top Chef and Food Network).

Their sundae bar will feature fresh soft serve ice-cream, scratch made churros, dipped marshmallows, and toffee treats.

FULL PLAYERS TAILGATE MENU 2022

Chef Guy Fieri:

Crispy Fried All Natural Tenders with Signature Sauce Bar

Chef Aaron May & Chef Danny Vargas:

Meat District OG Brisket Short Rib Double Cheeseburger

Chef Todd English & Chef Belle English:

Ra Ra Raw Bar featuring Fresh Oysters, King Crab, Shrimp Ceviche, Tuna Tartare, Lobster and Caviar

Bullseye BBQ Midway:

Pitmasters Stan Hays, Burt Bakman, Walt Sterling & Leonard Botello IV beef ribs, baby back ribs, grilled red shrimp and classic BBQ sides and fixin's

Chef Michael Voltaggio:

Baked Crab and Shrimp Roll with Yuzu Koshu Mayo and Shrimp Chips

Chef Rene Andrade:

Octopus Sonoran Style with Birria

Wasabi Bros - Chef Rocco Whalen & Chef Dave Feimster:

Chicken Lemongrass Meatball Bahn Mi

Described as an immersive culinary experience in itself - The Players Tailgate is hosted once again by America's most recognizable celebrity chef, Guy Fieri, alongside DJ Irie pumping the live music and ESPN's Sage Steele, who will chat on the mainstage with the dozens of NFL legends and All-stars attending the tailgate. Returning sponsors include luxury automobile brand, Acura, who will be transporting VIPS to the event and allow guests to step into the latest 2022 vehicles. Diageo will provide the entire open premium bar highlighting premium liquor with onsite activations. Other sponsors joining the Players Tailgate include Archer Roose, FanUp, Intercept Wines, 1849 Wine, Stella Artois, Meat District, Leilo, Protein Water and Invst.

Proceeds from tickets support an important give back to long-time charitable partners Operation BBQ Relief and the Irie Foundation along with the Guy Fieri Foundation https://www.guyfierifoundation.org. Operation BBQ Relief http://www.operationbbqrelief.org responds to natural disasters and other situations to help feed displaced residents and emergency personnel. The Irie Foundation works year-round to improve and create a positive impact on the lives of South Florida's at-risk youth.

For further details and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://bullseyeeventgroup.com

THE PLAYERS TAILGATE

When: Sunday, February 13, 2022 | 11:00am – 3:30 pm PST

Where: The 2022 venue for The Players Tailgate, is located on the grounds of the Hollywood Park Casino property that borders SOFI Stadium literally in the parking lot of SOFI Stadium. 3883 W Century Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90303

About Bullseye Event Group:

Bullseye Event Group has earned a reputation as being an industry leader in event hospitality prior to some of the biggest sporting events in the United States. Best described as "culinary events," Bullseye's official VIP events offer the opportunity to both see and be seen by some of the biggest names in the entertainment and sporting industries. They work in an official capacity with multiple NFL teams, NBA Teams and Universities as the official events and travel partner, the hospitality partner or tailgate partner. The Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Pelicans, Ohio State, Northwestern, Michigan and Indiana University. To learn more about Bullseye Event Group, visit BullseyeEventGroup.com

