Phoenix Capital Group Holdings, LLC Announces Its Reg A+ Offering

Phoenix Capital Group is excited to announce its Reg A+ offering, which allows the company to sell up to $75 million of bonds with market leading yield. The bond offering has a 9% coupon with interest being paid on a monthly basis. The minimum investment is $1,000.

Phoenix Capital Group, which offers services to help mineral rights owners understand their opportunities in both retaining and cashing out their ownership positions, is excited to announce its Reg A+ offering. The offering is secured by a robust hedging program, significant current cash flows, and a diversified asset base.

Created in 2015 as part of the JOBS Act, Reg A+ is a framework that seeks to provide a cost-effective way of raising capital. It's an alternative to the onerous requirements of resources, reporting obligations, and expenses required when selling any public security under the Exchange Act.

In many ways, Reg A+ works similarly to a typical IPO, but it allows companies more flexibility to gauge public interest in the offered securities, as well as the type of investors who are allowed to make a purchase.

Companies can raise as much as $75 million over 12 months under the rules of Reg A+.

Phoenix Capital Group's offering provides yields that are six times higher than the 10-year U.S. Treasury Bond at the time of this release. As a result, investors can earn predictable, passive income with generous, stable yields of 9% annually paid on a monthly basis.

Investors can participate in Phoenix Capital Group's Reg A+ offering for a minimum investment of $1,000. No accreditation is required to invest.

Phoenix Capital Group plans to raise $75 million through this Reg A+ offering and deploy the funds exclusively for new asset acquisition.

Curtis Allen, the company's chief financial officer, said the company is extremely excited to offer a high-quality investment product to main street investors that does not require massive commissions to wall street bankers. Almost all retail investment products have opaque fees to numerous intermediaries that reduce the capital raised to the company, increase risk to the investor and reduce investment returns. Phoenix Capital Group's offering is direct to investors with no hidden fees which allows the company to offer best in market yields to its investors.

Phoenix Capital Group has 32 employees spread out over three offices in Hermosa Beach, California; Littleton, Colorado; and Casper, Wyoming. Its leaders have over 60 years of combined experience in the energy sector, focusing on asset management and capital deployment.

The company's portfolio consists of more than 200 royalty and working interest assets with a combined valuation of $115 million.

It uses proprietary technology to identify mineral rights and non-operated working interests in the Powder River, Delaware, Permian, Denver Julesburg "DJ," and Williston Basins.

