Phoenix Capital Group Holdings, LLC Announces Its Reg A+ Offering

Phoenix Capital Group is excited to announce its Reg A+ offering, which allows the company to sell up to $75 million of bonds with market leading yield. The bond offering has a 9% coupon with interest being paid on a monthly basis. The minimum investment is $1,000.
LITTLETON, Colo. (PRWEB) January 25, 2022
Phoenix Capital Group, which offers services to help mineral rights owners understand their opportunities in both retaining and cashing out their ownership positions, is excited to announce its Reg A+ offering. The offering is secured by a robust hedging program, significant current cash flows, and a diversified asset base.
Created in 2015 as part of the JOBS Act, Reg A+ is a framework that seeks to provide a cost-effective way of raising capital. It's an alternative to the onerous requirements of resources, reporting obligations, and expenses required when selling any public security under the Exchange Act.
In many ways, Reg A+ works similarly to a typical IPO, but it allows companies more flexibility to gauge public interest in the offered securities, as well as the type of investors who are allowed to make a purchase.
Companies can raise as much as $75 million over 12 months under the rules of Reg A+.
Phoenix Capital Group's offering provides yields that are six times higher than the 10-year U.S. Treasury Bond at the time of this release. As a result, investors can earn predictable, passive income with generous, stable yields of 9% annually paid on a monthly basis.
Investors can participate in Phoenix Capital Group's Reg A+ offering for a minimum investment of $1,000. No accreditation is required to invest.
Phoenix Capital Group plans to raise $75 million through this Reg A+ offering and deploy the funds exclusively for new asset acquisition.
Curtis Allen, the company's chief financial officer, said the company is extremely excited to offer a high-quality investment product to main street investors that does not require massive commissions to wall street bankers. Almost all retail investment products have opaque fees to numerous intermediaries that reduce the capital raised to the company, increase risk to the investor and reduce investment returns. Phoenix Capital Group's offering is direct to investors with no hidden fees which allows the company to offer best in market yields to its investors.
Phoenix Capital Group has 32 employees spread out over three offices in Hermosa Beach, California; Littleton, Colorado; and Casper, Wyoming. Its leaders have over 60 years of combined experience in the energy sector, focusing on asset management and capital deployment.
The company's portfolio consists of more than 200 royalty and working interest assets with a combined valuation of $115 million.
It uses proprietary technology to identify mineral rights and non-operated working interests in the Powder River, Delaware, Permian, Denver Julesburg "DJ," and Williston Basins.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/phoenix_capital_group_holdings_llc_announces_its_reg_a_offering/prweb18459386.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.