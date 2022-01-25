Db™ Kicks off their PLM Adventure with Centric Software®

Scandinavian travel gear company selects Centric to support growth and streamline product information from Sales to Customer Service to Supply Chain

Progressive travel gear brand Db has selected Centric Software's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution.

Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Db was founded by extreme skier Jon Olsson and engineering student Truls Brataas, whose goal was to make stylish travel and sports bags. Since its inception in 2009, the business has gained a cult following of customers who invest not only in the range of beautifully designed, sustainable gear but the adventure-infused lifestyle that the brand stands for. Fast forward to 2020 and despite the travel industry being one of the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, Db saw growth of over 20%. With the same growth trajectory extending into 2021, the young and flexible company knew it was time to introduce a digital transformation solution that could scale at the same pace.

Like many businesses, all product data was previously stored in Excel, which led to issues with data accuracy and meant teams wasted valuable time searching for the latest product information.

"We produce up to 350 SKUs per season. Prior to PLM, each SKU had its own Excel file," reflects Alexandre Aubry, Head of Design & Development at Db. "As we grew, complexity started to increase in terms of resources, structure, product portfolio, transparency and supplier base. It became obvious that we could not continue without a PLM."

Db considered a range of solutions designed to support business growth. In particular, they were looking for a flexible PLM that could launch quickly and offer a ‘single version of the truth' for all product data. Centric Software outshone the competition due to its understanding of industry best practices and impressive functionality.

"Centric supports all of the business processes we have. It follows best practices within our industry so there is no need for customization. We plan to onboard more factories to our PLM and integrate our ERP and our PLM systems. Centric has an excellent record of successful integration projects," adds Aubry. "Our goal is also to connect our e-commerce for upcoming 2022 seasons to shorten delivery time and continue to enhance product quality."

In addition to streamlining the development process, Db was looking for a technology partner that enabled them to progress their sustainability agenda and deliver a fully transparent shopping experience to their consumer.

"With Centric PLM™, we can now document a variety of sustainability attributes so that designers and developers can make more informed decisions. In the future, we would like to integrate our PLM with tools such as The Higg Index to enable users to accurately calculate product impact such as water usage, CO2 emissions and more at the click of a button."

"Centric Software is thrilled to partner with Db at such an exciting stage of their business growth," comments Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "We look forward to working with them on driving both a streamlined and sustainable product development process."

Learn more about Centric PLM

Request a Demo

Db (http://www.dbjourney.com)

Db is a Scandinavian brand that makes clever travel gear to help you stay ready for anything. Db is a progressive travel brand based in Oslo, Norway. We think that you should go out into the world because, no matter what happens, chances are you'll be a better person for it. We make functional luggage and bags inspired by our community of world-class athletes and creatives and informed by the principles of Nordic design. The purpose of all this is to make it easier to travel with your things, so you can stay ready for anything.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/db_kicks_off_their_plm_adventure_with_centric_software/prweb18456145.htm